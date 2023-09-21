63.4 F
92118 Day Was 5 Years Ago, Save the Date for 9-21-2118

Coronado Times Staff
“Do you remember? The 21st day of September?” That was the theme song for Coronado’s centennial zip code celebration for Coronado: 92118 Day (9-21-18).  10,000 people attended the event (mostly locals) and over $155,000 was raised for local business and non-profits.

Today, 9-21-23, marks the 5th anniversary of one of the biggest, locally-focused celebration Coronado has ever seen.

92118 Day (Year 2118) Countdown

Check out the photos and video recap below and then be sure to save the date for 9-21-2118. Thanks again to the City of Coronado, the volunteers, the participating businesses and the attendees that made it a “once in a lifetime” celebration!

Sincerely,

Steve Johnson, Alisa Kerr and Rob Crenshaw (92118 Day Planning Team)

Click photos below to enlarge:

92118 Day (Year 2118) Countdown

