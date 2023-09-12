78.1 F
An Armchair Travel Tour of Slovakia – Sept. 22

See the sights of Slovakia thanks to your guide Bill Altaffer, “The World’s Most Traveled Person.” Let him introduce you to a land of storybook castles, charming villages, and gleaming cities with a rich variety of modern and centuries-old architecture.

Nestled in the middle of Central Europe, Slovakia’s cool summers make it an ideal travel destination. The fare for armchair travelers in Coronado’s John D. Spreckels Center is only $6 for residents and $8 for nonresidents who register before the evening of Friday, September 22. Pricing moves to $8 on the night of the event.

The Armchair Travel: Slovakia presentation will begin at 7 pm. Doors open at 6:30 pm and the Spreckels Center will provide refreshments and light snacks. Register at CivicRec, call 619-522-7343, or register in person at the front desk at 1019 Seventh St.



