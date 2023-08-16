An Armchair Cruise to the Dalmatian Coast – Aug. 24

Thanks to Gloria McCoy, people can discover Split, Dubrovnik, and five islands dotting Croatia’s Dalmatian Coast along the Adriatic. McCoy brings her stories and images to the Spreckels Center’s Thursday, August 24 installment of its popular Armchair Travel series.

McCoy is a long-time member of the Travelers Century Club. Her recent cruise on a small ship in the Adriatic allowed McCoy to step ashore and into the culture. Some might recognize photos of Dubrovnik, used in some outdoor scenes in the television series, Game of Thrones.

Doors open at 7 pm and the program begins at 7:30 pm. The $6 resident and $8 nonresident fee includes refreshments. Call the John D. Spreckels Center at 619-522-7343 or register at the front desk at 1019 Seventh St. Alternately, the online portal at www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec is a convenient way to reserve a seat.





