Saturday, April 20, 2024
Community News

A Day Trip to the Coral Tree Tea House – May 10

Less than 1 min.
City of Coronado
Time travel back to the Gilded Age in the Coral Tree Tea House in Old Town! Enjoy English-style tea service in the late 19th-century style, complete with tea sandwiches, fresh-baked scones, fruit preserves, and petite desserts.

The Coral Tree Tea House sits inside the McConaughy House, built in 1887 and relocated to Old Town. The house’s Italianate design and natural light coming through the tall windows compliment the tasteful interior. Feel free to wear a fun hat or fascinator to add a stylish touch to the scene.

Transportation is included, a Spreckels Center staff member will meet attendees in front of the John D. Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh St on Friday, May 10, the van will leave at 10:30 a.m. and return at 1:15 p.m. To register, go online to www.coronado.ca.us/civicrec, call 619-522-7343, or visit the Coronado Community Center front desk at 1845 Strand Way.  Registration is $45 for residents and $50 for nonresidents.



