Coronado Crime Report: Reckless Driving and Resisting Arrest (8/5-8/11)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Hit and Run on 2nd Street and Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 10th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on I Avenue and 1st Street

Unknown injury reported.

Hit and Run on 8th Street

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Prospect Place

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Avenida Lunar

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Alameda Boulevard

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and C Avenue

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Prospect Place

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Trinidad Bend

No injuries reported.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests.:

8/5/2023: False Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Orange Avenue

44 year old male

8/6/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Glorietta Place

40 year old male

8/6/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 400 block of 3rd Street

27 year old male

8/6/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

44 year old male

8/7/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

25 year old male

8/7/2023: False Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Place

23 year old female

8/7/2023: Mail Theft While on Parole – Misdemeanor on 8th Street and Orange Avenue

45 year old female

8/8/2023: Reckless Driving and Resisting Arrest – Felony on 600 block of Orange Avenue

34 year old female

8/8/2023: Maliciously Disturbing Another With Loud and Unreasonable Noise – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 10th Street

70 year old male

8/9/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Margarita Avenue

23 year old male

8/11/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 600 block of McCain Boulevard

29 year old female

8/11/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 600 block of Orange Avenue

44 year old male

8/11/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue

36 year old male

8/11/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 4th Street

31 year old male





