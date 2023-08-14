Coronado Crime Report: Reckless Driving and Resisting Arrest (8/5-8/11)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Hit and Run on 2nd Street and Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 10th Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on I Avenue and 1st Street
Unknown injury reported.
Hit and Run on 8th Street
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Prospect Place
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Avenida Lunar
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Alameda Boulevard
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and C Avenue
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Prospect Place
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Trinidad Bend
No injuries reported.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Arrests.:
8/5/2023: False Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Orange Avenue
44 year old male
8/6/2023: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Glorietta Place
40 year old male
8/6/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 400 block of 3rd Street
27 year old male
8/6/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
44 year old male
8/7/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
25 year old male
8/7/2023: False Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Place
23 year old female
8/7/2023: Mail Theft While on Parole – Misdemeanor on 8th Street and Orange Avenue
45 year old female
8/8/2023: Reckless Driving and Resisting Arrest – Felony on 600 block of Orange Avenue
34 year old female
8/8/2023: Maliciously Disturbing Another With Loud and Unreasonable Noise – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 10th Street
70 year old male
8/9/2023: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Margarita Avenue
23 year old male
8/11/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 600 block of McCain Boulevard
29 year old female
8/11/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 600 block of Orange Avenue
44 year old male
8/11/2023: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 900 block of Orange Avenue
36 year old male
8/11/2023: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 4th Street
31 year old male