Avenue of Heroes: Robert Murline

Prepared by: Allison Murline Logan (daughter)

CDR Robert Allison Hines Murline, USN (Ret), a three-war veteran, was born July 26, 1921, in Abingdon, Virginia. He graduated from Plainville High School in Mariemont, Ohio, in 1941. Following high school, he briefly attended Ohio Mechanical Institute and the University of Cincinnati.

In 1941 he applied for and received an appointment to the US Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York, graduating in 1944. Called to naval service, he served as an engineering officer on the USS George Elliott (AP 105). After the war he returned to Cincinnati as the recruiting officer for Organized Reserve Unit. He was called back into the military during the Korean War and served aboard the USS Taconic (AGC 17).

Following the Korean War, CDR Murline began ascending the ranks, serving aboard a variety of ships and excelling as a Marine Engineer. In 1961 he assumed command of the minesweeper MSO 427, USS Constant, and led a goodwill tour of the Philippines and other Asian countries. This was followed by a tour as Sub-Chief, US Naval Mission Bogota, Colombia.

During the Vietnam War he served as Commanding Officer of a group of mine sweepers that figured predominantly in OPERATION MARKET TIME — a joint Navy/Coast Guard operation designed to prevent North Vietnamese ships from supplying enemy forces in South Vietnam by sea. This historic operation stopped virtually all seaborne infiltration from

North Vietnam into South Vietnam. CDR Murline then served as the chief of staff of Naval Beach Group ONE in Coronado before reporting to his final duty station — the 15th Naval District in Canal Zone, Balboa, Panama.

Retiring from military service, Robert continued working for the Navy riding ships back from Hawaii and documenting needed repairs. He enjoyed a unique brush with history having spent time aboard the former Hughes Glomar Explorer — the focal point of the secret 1974

CIA effort to recover a sunken Soviet submarine. Upon full retirement, Robert enjoyed traveling, managing his Coronado rental properties, and participating in the Kings Point Alumni association. Passing away in 1992, his ashes were scattered at sea off San Diego. His wife of 44 years, Jean Berry, passed away in 1997. They are survived by their three children, Robert Jr, Allison, and David.

