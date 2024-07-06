Avenue of Heroes: John C Donahue

Prepared by: Marvin Heinze (friend)
Captain John C. Donahue enlisted in the Naval Reserve when he was 17. Graduating from the California Maritime Academy in 1963, he sailed as Third Assistant Marine Engineer on merchant ships. In August of that year, he married Pat, a nursing student who impressed him when he locked her in the car trunk to prevent being caught with a guest on campus after hours. In October 1963, the draft called, and John accepted orders to active duty as a Naval Reserve Ensign.
At sea, Captain Donahue served as Main Propulsion Assistant on the USS Zelima, a Vietnam era supply ship, then USS Hoel, where he qualified as a Surface Warfare Officer, and on the USS Farragut as chief engineer. While assigned to the Naval Research Laboratory, he participated in the classified search for the missing USS Scorpion. Overseas, Captain Donahue served as the COMSIXTHFLT Assistant Fleet Maintenance Officer in Naples, Italy.
Later, he served as the shipyard project manager for the $250 million restoration of the USS Belknap, which was massively damaged in a collision with USS John Kennedy. He also served at NAVSEA as the Acceptance Sea Trials Officer for FFG-7 class guided missile frigates and, in 1987, as Deputy Supervisor of Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Mississippi, where he managed the $142 million restoration of the USS Stark after she was hit by two Iraqi Exocet missiles.
Captain Donahue’s final Navy assignment was as Commanding Officer and Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion, and Repair in New Orleans where he oversaw a staff of 350 personnel and $5 billion in contracts.
After retiring from the Navy in 1993, Captain Donahue worked as an MSC Port Engineer. He and Pat traveled by motorhome to shipyards around the country, returning to San Diego in 1998. Joining his parents as Coronado residents, Captain Donahue designed the construction of their current Pomona Avenue home. John spent 15 years as the Midway Museum’s Engineering Project Manager, and he and Pat have stayed active in the Navy League, ASNE, VFW, and Silver Strand Chapter of MOAA, leading the Letters to the Troops program.
Captain and Mrs. Donahue’s 60-year marriage was blessed by the Pope. They have two daughters, Kathleen and Michelle, and three grandchildren.