Naval Base Coronado to Get New Navy Exchange and NGIS Lodging Facility

The Naval Amphibious Base is set to break ground in March of 2025 for a new Navy Gateway Inn and Suites (NGIS) lodging facility along with a larger Navy Exchange. Delawie, a San Diego based architectural firm, was awarded the project and, when completed, the new facilities will replace the existing NGIS and NEX. This new build is expected to be completed in January 2027, and until then the current NEX and NGIS will remain open for use.

“Delawie is excited to be a part of this innovative project, combining the Navy Gateway Inn & Suites with an NEX,” Principal-in-Charge, Mike Asaro, LEED AP shared. “This is a first of its kind facility for the Navy Exchange Command with the potential to impact future developments. We are grateful to continue our support of the United States military with the design of NGIS and NEX on Naval Amphibious Base Coronado.”

ID3 Design (Encinitas, Calif.) is partnering with Delawie to lead the design efforts, including finishes, furniture and equipment selections. Coffman Engineers (San Diego, Calif.) will provide multi-disciplinary engineering designer services and the team will be rounded out by Crescere Design (San Marcos, Calif.) provided the landscape architecture.

The new NGIS will be six-stories and the hotel will include 200 rooms and suites, including five ABA compliant rooms. The integration of a steel structural system offers an expedited build and reduced construction cost. The new hotel will offer views of both the Pacific Ocean and San Diego Bay.

There is direct guest access to the single-story NEX with its 24/7 X-Mart and coffee shop. The 8,000 square foot NEX will feature an indoor and outdoor food court space, barber shop, tailor, and laundromat. The NEX is also accessible via a separate entrance in addition to accessibility from the Navy Gateway Inn and Suites.

While the current NEX and NGIS have provided services for local service members for years, the new buildings should bring a fresh look and updated design to the Naval Amphibious Base.





