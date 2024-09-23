Capt. Patrick McKenna to Speak at MOAA and Navy League Dinner

CAPTAIN Patrick McKenna, USN NAVY INFORMATION WARFARE COMMAND PACIFIC Commanding Officer will be the guest speaker for the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) and Navy League dinner at 5:30 PM on October 8, 2024 in the Coronado Yacht Club. For reservations, call Rob Bayer at 619-251-2946.

Captain McKenna is a native of Middleton, Wisconsin and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2000, earning a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Mechanics and Astronautics. He was commissioned at the Officer Candidate School at NAS Pensacola, FL, and earned his Naval Aviator Wings of Gold in February 2003. He was assigned to the VFA125 “Rough Raiders” at Lemoore, CA, for fleet replacement training in the F/A-18C Hornet and completed six Western Pacific patrols aboard USS KITTY HAWK (CV 63).

He later attended Test Pilot School as an exchange officer with the United Kingdom Ministry of Defense (MOD). He returned to the fleet as Carrier Air Wing EIGHT Landing Signal Officer (“CAG Paddles”) and Air Wing Safety Officer in 2009 where he oversaw the work-up and deployment of CVW-8 aboard USS BUSH for CVN 77’s first operational mission. He was then selected for Operational Department Head and joined the VFA-81 “Sun liners” in February 2011 with Carrier Air Wing SEVENTEEN aboard the USS CARL VINSON (CVN 70).

Following his department head tour, McKenna reported to the National Reconnaissance Office, Chantilly, VA, in December 2013 as Chief of the joint, interagency Training and Exercise Group in NRO’s Mission Integration Directorate. There he qualified as an Information Dominance Warfare Officer and a member of the Navy’s Space Cadre. He then earned a Master of Science in Systems Engineering and a graduate certificate in Space Systems from the Naval Postgraduate School. He was also selected as a Service Chief’s Fellow at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

He reported to the VFA-113 “Stingers” in April 2017 where he served as Commanding Officer until November 2019 aboard the USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT (CVN71) in support of Operation INHERENT RESOLVE. Captain McKenna has accumulated 3000+ flight hours in 42 aircraft and 700+ carrier arrested landings, including 57 combat missions. His awards include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (three awards), Strike/Flight Air Medal (three awards), Navy Commendation Medal (three awards), Navy Achievement Medal (two awards), NRO Bronze Service Medal, and various service awards and ribbons. He was selected as Executive Aide to NAVWAR Commander in March 2022 and reported as the NIWC Pacific Commanding Officer in May 2023. His awards include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (three awards), Strike/Flight Air Medal (three awards), Navy Commendation Medal (three awards), Navy Achievement Medal (two awards), NRO Bronze Service Medal, and various service awards and ribbons.





