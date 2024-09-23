Monday, September 23, 2024
Military

Operation Homefront Opens Nominations for 17th Annual Military Child of the Year® Awards

3 min.

Operation Homefront is now accepting nominations for the 2025 Military Child of the Year® Award. Now in its 17th year, the award reflects the positive impact these young people have made on their families, their schools, and their communities. It's given annually to young people ages 13 to 18 who are legal dependents of a service member or military retiree and who have demonstrated resilience, leadership, and achievement during their parents’ military service.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Nominations open today for the prestigious Operation Homefront Military Child of the Year® Award. Now in its 17th year, the award is one of the hallmark programs of the organization, which seeks to build strong, stable, and secure military families.

2024 Winners in D.C. Photo: Operation Homefront

The Operation Homefront Military Child of the Year® Award is granted to seven recipients, each one representing a branch of the armed forces — Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, and National Guard. Nominees must be between 13 and 18 years old and a legal dependent of a service member or military retiree and should display dedication to excellence in school and honor societies, civic associations and clubs, sports, and volunteerism. Nominations will be accepted through December 2, 2024.

Military children exemplify strength and determination, and the Operation Homefront Military Child of the Year® Award honors those who demonstrate exceptional character, contributions, and achievements despite the challenges inherent to military life. The 2024 award recipients’ impressive resumes included more than 3,600 collective volunteer hours in the 12 months before nominations and participation in AP or IB classes, community organizations, athletics, and musical arts.

“There are more than 1.6 million U.S. military children located across the globe, each with a unique story of sacrifice and resilience and shared dedication to serve alongside their families,” says Brig. Gen. (ret.) Robert Thomas, President and COO of Operation Homefront. “We know that when a service member takes the oath to defend our nation, there is an invisible burden that falls on the family that stands behind them. The Operation Homefront Military Child of the Year® Award honors the remarkable courage, unwavering support, and vital contributions of these brave young people, which contribute to the strength of their families, their communities, and the military as a whole.”

All seven Operation Homefront Military Child of the Year® Award Recipients will be invited to attend the Military Child of the Year® Awards Gala on Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Arlington, VA, where they will each receive $10,000, a laptop, and additional gifts from Operation Homefront’s generous corporate partners. Operation Homefront will provide airfare and lodging for each award recipient and two family members to attend the gala and spend a few days in the Washington, D.C. area.

Previous recipients have had the honor of meeting several Chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and their spouses, First Lady Michelle Obama, Paralympian/veteran Melissa Stockwell, entertainers Runaway June and King Calaway, former NFL star and philanthropist Jason Brown, and singer/songwriter/philanthropist Bret Michaels, who have served as guest speakers and entertainers.

“The privilege of being selected as the Operation Homefront 2024 Military Child of the Year® for the Air Force is an honor I will never forget,” said Noelani Martinez. “The opportunity to represent my family and other military kids who have gone through tremendous sacrifice and hardship was an amazing experience as I met the most incredible fellow recipients whom I still keep in touch with to this day. I am so incredibly grateful for the support of Operation Homefront and to all the sponsors who made us all feel genuinely appreciated not just for our parents’ achievements but for ourselves as individuals. My time in D.C. will always be a highlight in my life representing the greatness of those who came before me and the hands of those who raised us up.”

Anyone can nominate a military child—from family members and friends, to teachers, coaches, counselors, and clergy. Everyone is encouraged to recognize the outstanding military children in their lives. Visit operationhomefront.org/military-child-of-the-year to learn more and nominate a child for their respective branch award.

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Military

Capt. Patrick McKenna to Speak at MOAA and Navy League Dinner

Military

Naval Base Coronado to Get New Navy Exchange and NGIS Lodging Facility

Military

Navy Buys More Oilers In Huge Contract Award, Local Shipyard To Do Majority of Work

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Charles C. Yanquell

Military

Avenue of Heroes: John J. Viera

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Joseph T. Talbert, Jr.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Travel

Two Hotel Del Properties to Become Part of LXR Hotels & Resorts

Letters to the Editor

A Statement from CUSD Trustee Whitney Antrim

Letters to the Editor

A Statement from Alexia Palacios-Peters

Letters to the Editor

Any Bill that Infringes on the First Amendment of American Citizens is Illegal

Dining

Indulge in the New VIP Experience at A Taste of Coronado

Letters to the Editor

Why is the TJ Sewage Issue Taking so Long to Solve?

More Local News

CUSD Update: District Talks Budget, Future Cuts and the Merits of an After School Esports Program at CMS

Education

Shore Duty Brings Award Winning Spirits and Homemade Offerings to Local Food Scene

Dining

Coronado Will Consider Purchasing an Electric Fire Engine

City of Coronado

City Council Approves Increases to Recreation Fees

City of Coronado

Naval Base Coronado to Get New Navy Exchange and NGIS Lodging Facility

Military

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Community READ 2025 – Nominate a Title Before Oct. 6