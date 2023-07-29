Avenue of Heroes: George Morgan

Prepared by: Maria Morgan (daughter)

Captain George Morgan Jr. was born in New York City. His parents, George and Ethel Morgan, raised him in Brooklyn, New York, and Cresskill, New Jersey. Following high school, George attended Davis and Elkins College in West Virginia where he earned his Bachelor of Science in mathematics. After graduation, George entered Naval Officer Candidate School and was commissioned an Ensign in the Supply Corps on November 17, 1961.

George’s first assignment was to the Supply Corps School in Athens, Georgia. Following graduation, he was assigned to the USS NEOSHO (AO-143) as an Assistant Supply Officer. He then served tours at the Naval Station in Washington D.C., and in the Republic of Vietnam with the Naval Advisory Group and the Naval Support Activity. In 1973, George went back to school and received his master’s degree in computer system management from the Naval Postgraduate School. His degree was immediately put to work as he served as the Director of Data Processing at Navy Resale and Services Support Office in Brooklyn.

CAPT Morgan’s long distinguished career included assignments as the Supply Officer aboard USS JOSEPHUS DANIELS (CG-27), Supply Officer at the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Supply Officer at the Naval Ship’s Engineering Center in Maryland and at the

Naval Station in Charleston, and Officer in Charge of Navy Resale and Service Support Office in Rhode Island. CAPT Morgan’s final assignments included Commanding Officer of Navy Regional Data Automation Center in New Orleans, then Force Information Systems

Officer of Commander Naval Air Forces Pacific Fleet in Coronado.

CAPT Morgan’s career and accomplishments came with great support from his first wife, Christine Thompson and his two children, Michael and Maria. During his career, Captain Morgan was awarded two Navy Commendation Medals, the Navy Achievement Medal, two Navy Unit Commendations, the National Defense Services Medal, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with three bronze stars, the Republic of Vietnam Meritorious Unit Citation, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal.

Captain Morgan is joined here by many of his loving family, including his two children and two stepchildren Michael and Rebecca, four grandchildren Harry, Ayla, Ellis and Evie — and one more grandchild on the way – and his wife Sheri Morgan.

The Avenue of Heroes Program is a military service recognition program sponsored by the City of Coronado. Introduced in 2014, the program has honored 230 hometown heroes to date. On May 20, 2023, another 15 were honored. City staff and volunteers from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2422, the Coronado Historical Association and the Third and Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association oversee its operation. In 2011, the program was inspired spontaneously with the movement of two Navy SEALs to their final resting place. News spread quickly throughout the city and the local Rotary Club passed out American flags. People lined Fourth Street to honor the fallen service members. As the procession approached the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, a lone Navy SEAL stood at attention, saluting as he waited for the passage of his comrades. At that moment, it was clear that Third and Fourth streets were already an Avenue of Heroes. From that spontaneous beginning, the program was launched in May 2015 with 18 banners. Ceremonies are held twice yearly and men and women with ties to the community have been recognized from the Air Force, Army, Navy and Marine Corps. The Avenue of Heroes program is a reminder that Coronado has a rich history and legacy of service to country.





