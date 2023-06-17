Avenue of Heroes: Lowell Grimaud

Prepared by: Nicole Lesher (daughter)
Col Grimaud was born and raised in Coronado with his six siblings. His dad owned an appliance store on Orange Avenue until his untimely death left his wife, Adeline, to raise seven children while working as a nurse at Coronado hospital. Lowell graduated from Coronado High School in 1956 and went on to enlist in the California Army National
Guard. He was also employed as an aircraft mechanic at Naval Air Station, North Island. After graduating from SDSU, he received his commission from Officers Training School and began his 25-year career in the Air Force. During this time, he served two tours in Europe and Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War. While in Libya, Lowell helped save the stained-glass window commemorating WWII pilots who lost their lives on the B-24D aircraft – Lady Be Good – which now hangs in the National Museum of the Air Force in Ohio.
Later, Lowell traveled the world with his wife and four children. He proudly hung the Coronado flag wherever he went, even in Vietnam. Lowell went on to earn two master’s degrees and attended Squadron Officers School, Air Command and Staff College, and the Industrial College of the Armed Forces. He was also an ordained Deacon in the Catholic Church.
After retiring from the military, Lowell went on to teach Jr. ROTC and worked as the purchasing manager for the City of Philadelphia. Later he moved back to California where he worked with the Soil and Water Conservation Society. During that time, Lowell was active in the community volunteering with his local VFW post, church groups, emergency response teams and Lagoon Conservation projects. He also worked with other veterans to launch the first ever “Paddle Out” for the Oceanside Surf Museum, honoring the 58,220 soldiers lost in Vietnam.
Lowell Grimaud is currently retired and lives in Carlsbad where he remains active with his church, the Knights of Columbus, the Oceanside Surf Museum, and the local Veterans Community. Lowell has a servant’s heart, and he continually goes out of his way to help
others. He has a gift for making every event special and creating lasting memories. He is a role model to his four children, eleven grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren.