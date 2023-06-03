Avenue of Heroes: Edwin J. “Doc” Friesen

Prepared by: John Nolan (friend)
Edwin J. ‘Doc’ Friesen, CAPT USN (Ret.) was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana, in 1929. He grew up on a farm, joined the Navy in 1946, and was married for 62 years to his wife Luckey and raised two children. Doc served 28 years in the Navy, retiring as a Captain. After joining the Navy, Doc attended McNeese State University. He began naval flight training in 1948, and after completing advanced training, Doc was awarded his wings and the rank of Flying Midshipman.
During the Korean War, Doc went on 25 combat missions and was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service and Navy Commendation medals, and six campaign medals. He began his first shore duty at NAS Pensacola as a Lieutenant Junior Grade flight instructor. This was the most fortunate tour of his career because he met his future bride, Lawayna Luckey Flynn and married her in 1953. He then attended US Naval Aviation Officers Electronic School at NAS Memphis, served as Communications Officer at NAS Port Lyautey, and served as Communications Officer at NAS Glynco Brunswick. He attended the US Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey where he received his promised Bachelor of Naval Science degree. In 1963, he was sent to the USS Ticonderoga (CVA-14) as the Communications Officer at NAS North Island.
Once promoted to Commander, Doc toured in Washington, D.C. at the Defense Communications Agency and earned his master’s in international affairs from George Washington University. His last duty was as Commanding Officer of the US Naval Communications Station in Naples, Italy, where he was promoted to Captain.
Upon “retirement” Doc was program manager for Honeywell, and then went on to become a CPA, practicing tax accounting until 1994. In 1980, Doc and Luckey returned to Coronado to refurbish the small house they bought in 1963, spending the summers in Coronado for
the rest of their lives. He was also a member of VFW Post 2422 in Coronado, the American Legion Postwar 7 in Clearwater, and member of the Association of Naval Aviation and the Flying Midshipman Association.
Doc always pursued a course of excellence and always looked forward to the next challenge. He is remembered as a loving husband, caring father, and the best damn man anyone could ever know.