“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” Storms Theaters

Shazam! Fury of the Gods exceeded expectations. Coming from a Marvel fan, I wasn’t expecting much from this DC sequel to 2019’s Shazam! film. Sure, the plot wasn’t exceptionally compelling and some of the pun-intended lines made me cringe, but overall, the message of the film hit home. And while the movie ran just over two hours, it certainly didn’t feel that long with its action-packed scenes and lovable characters.

The first scene features the Acropolis Museum in Athens, where we are introduced to two antagonists Hespera and Kalypso, daughters of the Titan Atlas. They obtain the Wizard’s staff and manage to activate it, threatening the entire human world in the process.

The plot follows Billy Batson and his family of foster siblings, who each have the ability to turn into superheroes after exclaiming the word “Shazam!” As you may have already guessed, this band of mismatched siblings must work together to defeat the gods and save humanity. Pretty basic, if you ask me. However, something about this film captivates the audience, and throughout the movie I couldn’t tear my eyes from the screen. Maybe it was the incredible casting or the fact that there was a character for every single person in the audience to relate to. Whatever the reason, I found myself chuckling throughout the show and would recommend this movie to anyone searching for riveting action scenes and a simple plot.

My guest Kayla shared, “I especially really liked the beginning of the film, it really grabbed my attention. I also loved how they used music in the action-packed scenes to make them more dramatic.”

Movie Times: click here for showtimes

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy

Run Time: 2 hours 10 minutes

Director: David F. Sandberg

Actors: Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Grace Caroline, Rachel Zegler

Rating: PG-13 for sequences of action and violence, and language





