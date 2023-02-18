Fighter Pilot Podcast Interviews US Army Reserve Lieutenant Colonel Trey Williams & Retired US Army CW5 Stan Wood

Founded and hosted by Coronado local Vincent “Jello-O” Aiello, the Fighter Pilot Podcast interviews Trey Williams and Stan Wood.

U.S. Army Reserve Lieutenant Colonel Trey Williams joins Retired U.S. Army CW5 (and future Army Aviation Hall-of-Famer) Stan Wood to discuss the Night Stalkers of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) and their role in the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu immortalized in the movie, ‘Blackhawk Down.’

