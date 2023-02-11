Islander Boys Basketball Edges Out the Warhawks 52-50

The Islander boys basketball team has been nearly unstoppable this season. With a 19-7 record going into February 7th’s game against Madison High School, the Islanders were confident in their ability to pick up a win in their second-to-last regular game of the season.

The first period didn’t bode so well for the boys as the Warhawks recorded two steals in the first minute of play. As a result of miscommunication, the Islanders found themselves trailing the Warhawks 18-12 at the end of the opening period.

During the second period, things would start to heat up on the court as the Islanders found their footing and began to play as a team, moving the ball efficiently and effectively against the Warhawk defense. Both teams also began to play more aggressively, causing fouls and perhaps some questionable calls from the refs.

Despite this, the Islanders made up their early game deficits in no time and were on top at halftime 32-28. They continued this momentum throughout the rest of the game, dropping buckets and dimes to finish 52-50.

Senior Justin Ayubi led the team with 19 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals. Fellow senior Nolan Reuter collected 10 points and 8 rebounds. Junior Ben Lee carried his weight with 13 points and 0 turnovers. Senior Darren Hopkins also made an impact by contributing 5 points, 5 assists, and 5 rebounds.

“The win against Madison was an important win for us,” Coach Anthony Ott shared. “It was our 20th win of the season, which is always a goal of mine as a coach. Winning 20+ games in a season is a great accomplishment and shows that we are consistent, we know how to finish games, and we played a complete season. In my 15 years of coaching, this was my fourth time winning 20 games in a season, and certainly the most gratifying, especially after last season (only winning 4 games).”

The Islanders also had their season low in turnovers, which was a notable testament to the growth and maturity of the players.

Thanks to Graham Bower for this video highlight reel of the game:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Bower (@gbowermedia)

The Islanders will have their last regular season game and celebrate Senior Night against Scripps Ranch on Friday, February 10, at 7:30 PM.

“Approaching the last game of the season, we hope to finish strong and remain undefeated at home. We beat Scripps Ranch, and lost to them a few weeks ago; this is kind of the ‘rubber match,’” Coach Ott commented.

This Senior Night game will be a preview of the Division 2 Championship Matchup, and it will be important for the Islanders to rebound well, force turnovers, and capitalize on big plays.





