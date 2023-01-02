Islander Track Preseason Now Meeting MTWT for Remainder of January (video)

Coronado’s head track coach, Cameron Gary, is now meeting the sprint/jump/hurdle group four times a week on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 3:30 PM.

If you want to get a leg-up on training for track this season, meet on the track on those days. If you have spikes, bring them. If you plan to run distance (800 meters and longer), contact the distance coach, George Green.

All info is on the Islander Track site at https://IslanderTrack.com.

Here’s a YouTube video with more info:

Registration for all spring sports is now open on the IslanderSportsFoundation site.






