Monday, January 2, 2023
Sports

Islander Track Preseason Now Meeting MTWT for Remainder of January (video)

0 min.
By George Green

Coronado’s head track coach, Cameron Gary, is now meeting the sprint/jump/hurdle group four times a week on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 3:30 PM.
If you want to get a leg-up on training for track this season, meet on the track on those days. If you have spikes, bring them. If you plan to run distance (800 meters and longer), contact the distance coach, George Green.

All info is on the Islander Track site at https://IslanderTrack.com.

Here’s a YouTube video with more info:

Registration for all spring sports is now open on the IslanderSportsFoundation site.

 



George Green
George Green
Head Cross Country and Distance Track Coach, Coronado High School

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.