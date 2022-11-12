Gonzaga Beats Michigan State Aboard USS Lincoln, Armed Forces and Attendees Win

It’s been over 10 years since the Navy hosted an NCAA basketball game aboard an aircraft carrier. On Veteran’s Day (11-11-22), the USS Abraham Lincoln and thousands of attendees witnessed #2 ranked Gonzaga University hold off Michigan State as Michigan’s last second shot missed by inches. Final score: 64 for the Bulldogs – 63 for the Spartans.

Before tip-off, Petty officer 3rd class Charitee Swift-Day performed the National Anthem for the 2022 Armed Forces Classic, followed by a spectacular flyover courtesy of the US Navy.

It was the perfect setting to honor Veteran’s Day and hopefully, it won’t be another decade before the next one.

NO. 2 GONZAGA AVOIDS THE UPSET ‼️ The Bulldogs come back from a double-digit deficit to defeat Michigan State in the Armed Forces Classic. pic.twitter.com/Pjm7nkQH4u — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 12, 2022

More highlights courtesy of ESPN:

