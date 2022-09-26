Monday, September 26, 2022
Education

Beginning Conversational Spanish

0 min.
By City of Coronado

Boost your confidence in speaking a new language with Beginning Conversational Spanish at the John D. Spreckels Center. Each month students will learn phrases and vocabulary from real life scenarios in a fun and relaxed way. This class focuses on teaching Spanish through conversation, song and acting. There is no better way to get comfortable with a language than by speaking it.

If you are ready to start speaking, this is your chance! Class begins October 4 and is from 11 am to 12 pm at the Spreckels Center, 1019 Seventh Street. Sign-ups are open now and it is requested that participants sign up early.

To register online, visit https://bit.ly/3c5f9zf or call 619-522-7343 for more info.

 

 

 

 

 



City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.