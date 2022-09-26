Boost your confidence in speaking a new language with Beginning Conversational Spanish at the John D. Spreckels Center. Each month students will learn phrases and vocabulary from real life scenarios in a fun and relaxed way. This class focuses on teaching Spanish through conversation, song and acting. There is no better way to get comfortable with a language than by speaking it.

If you are ready to start speaking, this is your chance! Class begins October 4 and is from 11 am to 12 pm at the Spreckels Center, 1019 Seventh Street. Sign-ups are open now and it is requested that participants sign up early.

To register online, visit https://bit.ly/3c5f9zf or call 619-522-7343 for more info.





