Thursday, August 4, 2022
Stitched Together – a Needlework Exhibition at the Spreckels Center – Opening August 17

Stitched Together will run August 17, 2022 through December 15, 2022

By City of Coronado

The Cultural Arts Commission and the John D. Spreckels Center announce the next exhibition in the Spreckels Gallery: “Stitched Together,” a show featuring local fiber artists. The exhibit showcases the work of local artists Ann Goodfellow, Sandy Barkhurst, Candace Tyler and the work of the late Marilynn Crehore.

The exhibition opens Wednesday evening, August 17 at 6 pm at the center, located at 1019 7th Street in Coronado. There will be an opening reception that is free and open to the public – including a presentation from Coronado quilt artist, Kathleen McCabe. McCabe’s work is also displayed in the facility entrance. The show will run through the end of this year.

For more information on this show visit CoronadoARTS.com or contact Coronado Art Administrator Kelly Purvis at 619-522-2633.

