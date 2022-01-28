Coronado Crime Report (January 15 through January 21)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Petty Theft Report on C Avenue

Victim reported three packages stolen from porch.

Hit and Run on 4th Street and B Avenue

No injuries reported. Vehicle and motorcycle involved.

Petty Theft Report on Avenida de las Arenas

Victim reported sign stolen.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street and Margarita Avenue

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Hit and Run on 4th Street and B Avenue

No injuries reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street

No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.

Vandalism Report on 1st Street

Graffiti found.

Vehicle Burglary Report on G Avenue

Victim reported passenger window smashed.

Arrests:

1/16/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Underage Drinking – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of Orange Avenue

18 year old male

1/16/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Orange Avenue

32 year old male

1/17/2022: Driving Without a License and Offense Against Public Justice – Misdemeanor on 900 block of 1st Street

18 year old male

1/17/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1100 block of 1st Street

32 year old male

1/17/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on RH Dana Place and Orange Avenue

42 year old male

1/18/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on Tarawa Road and Silver Strand Boulevard

20 year old male

1/18/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 4th Street and B Avenue

50 year old male

1/19/2022: Burglary, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, and False Personation – Felony on 1400 block of 9th Street

44 year old male

1/20/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue

33 year old male

1/21/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue

52 year old male

1/21/2022: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 3rd Street

23 year old male

1/21/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on B Avenue and Orange Avenue

34 year old male





