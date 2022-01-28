Coronado Crime Report (January 15 through January 21)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Petty Theft Report on C Avenue
Victim reported three packages stolen from porch.
Hit and Run on 4th Street and B Avenue
No injuries reported. Vehicle and motorcycle involved.
Petty Theft Report on Avenida de las Arenas
Victim reported sign stolen.
Traffic Accident on 6th Street and Margarita Avenue
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Hit and Run on 4th Street and B Avenue
No injuries reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street
No injuries reported. Two vehicles involved.
Vandalism Report on 1st Street
Graffiti found.
Vehicle Burglary Report on G Avenue
Victim reported passenger window smashed.
Arrests:
1/16/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Underage Drinking – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of Orange Avenue
18 year old male
1/16/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 400 block of Orange Avenue
32 year old male
1/17/2022: Driving Without a License and Offense Against Public Justice – Misdemeanor on 900 block of 1st Street
18 year old male
1/17/2022: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1100 block of 1st Street
32 year old male
1/17/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on RH Dana Place and Orange Avenue
42 year old male
1/18/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on Tarawa Road and Silver Strand Boulevard
20 year old male
1/18/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 4th Street and B Avenue
50 year old male
1/19/2022: Burglary, Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, and False Personation – Felony on 1400 block of 9th Street
44 year old male
1/20/2022: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue
33 year old male
1/21/2022: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue
52 year old male
1/21/2022: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 3rd Street
23 year old male
1/21/2022: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on B Avenue and Orange Avenue
34 year old male