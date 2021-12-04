Holiday Cup Soccer Tournaments Dec. 11-12 & 18-19

Coronado Youth Soccer League is hosting its annual Holiday Cup the weekends of Dec. 11-12 and 18-19, from 8 am to 5 pm.

The Holiday Cup will use the Cays Fields, Tidelands Park, and the three Coronado Unified School District fields (Green Field, Cutler Field and Niedermeyer Field). During these weekends, the Cays fields receive a high volume of players/spectators. Five parking spaces along Coronado Cays Boulevard will be blocked off to be used only by dog run users. Signs will be posted. Coronado Youth Soccer League has hired Tournament Security to monitor the parking to ensure it is being used by dog run patrons only. Coronado Youth Soccer League is also sending an email prior to each tournament weekend informing soccer patrons about the parking.

For more information, contact the Coronado Youth Soccer League at 619-997-1885 or by email at info@coronadoyouthsoccerleague.com .





