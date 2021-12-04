Saturday, December 4, 2021
CommunityCommunity News

Holiday Cup Soccer Tournaments Dec. 11-12 & 18-19

By City of Coronado

Coronado Youth Soccer League is hosting its annual Holiday Cup the weekends of Dec. 11-12 and 18-19, from 8 am to 5 pm.

The Holiday Cup will use the Cays Fields, Tidelands Park, and the three Coronado Unified School District fields (Green Field, Cutler Field and Niedermeyer Field). During these weekends, the Cays fields receive a high volume of players/spectators. Five parking spaces along Coronado Cays Boulevard will be blocked off to be used only by dog run users. Signs will be posted. Coronado Youth Soccer League has hired Tournament Security to monitor the parking to ensure it is being used by dog run patrons only. Coronado Youth Soccer League is also sending an email prior to each tournament weekend informing soccer patrons about the parking.

For more information, contact the Coronado Youth Soccer League at 619-997-1885 or by email at info@coronadoyouthsoccerleague.com.

 

 

 



Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.