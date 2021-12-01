Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Buy $100, Get $25 from Blue Bridge Hospitality (Ends Dec 31)

A gift for them and a gift for you!  When you buy $100 gift card from Blue Bridge Hospitality, you will received an additional $25 gift card.  Offer ends Dec. 31, 2021.

Purchase from any Blue Bridge Hospitality restaurant or online.

Explore the best dining in Coronado and purchase a gift card that you can use at any of our 7 locations. Have a little Stracciatella over at the iconic MooTime Creamery in Coronado, or experience an unforgettable experience at Stake Chophouse + Bar, treat the whole family to pizza while taking in stunning views of the Coronado Bay over at Village Pizzeria Bayside, or head over to Liberty Public Market in Point Loma to try out a cocktail at the Mess Hall or a beer from Bottlecraft. Our gift-card, your ticket.

