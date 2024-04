Nestled in the heart of Coronado, Little Frenchie is offering an exquisite dining experience to celebrate mom on Mother’s Day, May 12. In addition to its regular brunch menu, Little Frenchie will offer mom a welcome mimosa and has created a special menu with delicious creations including:

Tartine d’asperges ($23) | Green & White Asparagus Tartine, Poached Ranch Eggs, Lemon Hollandaise, Caviar

Green & White Asparagus Tartine, Poached Ranch Eggs, Lemon Hollandaise, Caviar Strawberry Rhubarb Cronut ($10) | Floral Designed Cronut Filled with Strawberry & Rhubarb Compote

RESERVATIONS

Little Frenchie

1166 Orange Ave, Coronado