Coronado Crime Report (September 25 through October 1)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Vandalism Report on Leyte Road

Victim reported rear window shattered.

Grand Theft Report on B Avenue

Victim reported catalytic converter stolen.

Burglary Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported back door broken.

Petty Theft Report at Shores on Avenida Del Mundo

Victim reported bicycle stolen from garage.

Grand Theft Report at Miguel’s on Orange Avenue

Victim left fanny pack in restroom and reported cash lost.

Burglary Report on 10th Street

Victim reported loss of clothing and speakers.

Petty Theft Report on Avenida Del Mundo

Victim reported bicycle stolen from garage.

Grand Theft Report at Coronado Golf Course on Visalia Row

Victim reported golf clubs stolen. Total loss is approximately $3000.

Hit and Run on 5th Street

No injuries reported.

Vehicle Tampering Report on B Avenue

Victim reported catalytic converter stolen.

Vehicle Tampering Report on G Avenue

Victim reported catalytic converter stolen.

Vehicle Tampering Report on 2nd Street

Victim reported catalytic converter stolen.

Vehicle Tampering Report on H Avenue

Victim reported catalytic converter stolen.

Forgery/Fraud Report on Alameda Boulevard

Victim reported check withdrawn from bank. Total loss is approximately $2500.

Vehicle Tampering Report on 2nd Street

Victim reported catalytic converter stolen.

Grand Theft Report on 10th Street

Victim reported silver stolen. Total loss is approximately $3000.

Vehicle Burglary on Coronado Avenue

Victim reported wallet stolen from truck and credit cards used.

Arrests:

9/25/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 600 block of B Avenue

47 year old female

9/26/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue

52 year old female

9/27/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

37 year old male

9/28/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 10th Street

33 year old male

9/29/2021: Larceny – Felony on 400 block of Orange Avenue

48 year old male

9/29/2021: Willfully Inflicting Corporal Injury – Felony on 400 block of Orange Avenue

50 year old male

9/29/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Ocean Boulevard

21 year old male

9/30/2021: Battery and Willfully Resisting a Peace Officer – Misdemeanor on Loma Lane and Loma Avenue

23 year old male

10/1/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 800 block of 1st Street

24 year old male