Tuesday, October 5, 2021
CrimeFeatured

Coronado Crime Report (September 25 through October 1)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Vandalism Report on Leyte Road

- Advertisement -

Victim reported rear window shattered.

Grand Theft Report on B Avenue

Victim reported catalytic converter stolen.

- Advertisement -

Burglary Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported back door broken.

Petty Theft Report at Shores on Avenida Del Mundo

Victim reported bicycle stolen from garage.

Grand Theft Report at Miguel’s on Orange Avenue

Victim left fanny pack in restroom and reported cash lost.

Burglary Report on 10th Street

Victim reported loss of clothing and speakers.

Petty Theft Report on Avenida Del Mundo

Victim reported bicycle stolen from garage.

Grand Theft Report at Coronado Golf Course on Visalia Row

Victim reported golf clubs stolen. Total loss is approximately $3000.

Hit and Run on 5th Street

No injuries reported.

Vehicle Tampering Report on B Avenue

Victim reported catalytic converter stolen.

Vehicle Tampering Report on G Avenue

Victim reported catalytic converter stolen.

Vehicle Tampering Report on 2nd Street

Victim reported catalytic converter stolen.

Vehicle Tampering Report on H Avenue

Victim reported catalytic converter stolen.

Forgery/Fraud Report on Alameda Boulevard

Victim reported check withdrawn from bank. Total loss is approximately $2500.

Vehicle Tampering Report on 2nd Street

Victim reported catalytic converter stolen.

Grand Theft Report on 10th Street

Victim reported silver stolen. Total loss is approximately $3000.

Vehicle Burglary on Coronado Avenue

Victim reported wallet stolen from truck and credit cards used.

Arrests:

9/25/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 600 block of B Avenue

47 year old female

9/26/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue

52 year old female

9/27/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

37 year old male

9/28/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 10th Street

33 year old male

9/29/2021: Larceny – Felony on 400 block of Orange Avenue

48 year old male

9/29/2021: Willfully Inflicting Corporal Injury – Felony on 400 block of Orange Avenue

50 year old male

9/29/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Ocean Boulevard

21 year old male

9/30/2021: Battery and Willfully Resisting a Peace Officer – Misdemeanor on Loma Lane and Loma Avenue

23 year old male

10/1/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 800 block of 1st Street

24 year old male

 

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

City Manager’s Weekly Update – October 1, 2021

https://youtu.be/qVOZYAPdLv4The Village Theatre is reopening. Find out when, what will be screened and more about the limited opening in the latest edition of the...
Read more
Education

California Becomes First State to Require Vaccines for Students 12 and Up

Originally published by Joe Hong on CalMatters.org, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics.  CUSD's Superintendent Karl Mueller commented on the...
Read more
City of Coronado

Coronado’s New City Manager Tina Friend (Video)

Coronado’s new City Manager Tina Friend is a seasoned hand in coastal California local government.With a law degree and a masters degree in public...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Islander Girls Golf Match Recap: Week of September 13

This past week, the Islanders faced back-to-back matches at exceptionally grueling courses and extended their winning streak to seven to improve their record to...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (September 4 through September 10)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Grand Theft Report on Leyte RoadVictim reported bicycle stolen....
Read more
Sports

Islander Girls Golf Match Recap: Week of September 6

This past week, the girls varsity golf team enjoyed an unusually light schedule with only one league match against Cathedral Catholic High School at...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.