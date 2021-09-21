Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (September 11 through September 17)

By Bella Villarin
- Advertisement -

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Stolen Vehicle Report on 1st Street

- Advertisement -

Victim reported Jeep stolen.

Forgery/Fraud Report on Orange Avenue

- Advertisement -

Victim reported scam. Total loss is approximately $3000.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

- Advertisement -

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

9/11/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 3500 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

45 year old male

9/12/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Olive Avenue

31 year old male

9/12/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 100 block of North Caribe Cay Boulevard

25 year old male

9/12/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1500 block of Orange Avenue

37 year old male

9/13/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street

29 year old male

9/15/2021: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 4th Street

27 year old male

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Coronado Crime Report (September 4 through September 10)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Grand Theft Report on Leyte RoadVictim reported bicycle stolen....
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (August 28 through September 3)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Petty Theft at Beach on Ocean BoulevardTwo e-bicycles reported...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (August 21 through August 27)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Burglary on Antigua CourtVictim reported three sails stolen. Total...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Crime

Coronado Crime Report (August 28 through September 3)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Petty Theft at Beach on Ocean BoulevardTwo e-bicycles reported...
Read more
Sports

Islander Girls Golf Match Recap: Week of August 30

With the first full week of school in hindsight, the girls varsity golf team squared off in three grueling matches that would bring out...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (August 21 through August 27)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Burglary on Antigua CourtVictim reported three sails stolen. Total...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.