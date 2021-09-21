Coronado Crime Report (September 11 through September 17)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Stolen Vehicle Report on 1st Street
Victim reported Jeep stolen.
Forgery/Fraud Report on Orange Avenue
Victim reported scam. Total loss is approximately $3000.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Arrests:
9/11/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 3500 block of Silver Strand Boulevard
45 year old male
9/12/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Olive Avenue
31 year old male
9/12/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 100 block of North Caribe Cay Boulevard
25 year old male
9/12/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1500 block of Orange Avenue
37 year old male
9/13/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street
29 year old male
9/15/2021: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 4th Street
27 year old male