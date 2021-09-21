Coronado Crime Report (September 11 through September 17)

- Advertisement -

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Stolen Vehicle Report on 1st Street

Victim reported Jeep stolen.

Forgery/Fraud Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported scam. Total loss is approximately $3000.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

9/11/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 3500 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

45 year old male

9/12/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Olive Avenue

31 year old male

9/12/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 100 block of North Caribe Cay Boulevard

25 year old male

9/12/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1500 block of Orange Avenue

37 year old male

9/13/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street

29 year old male

9/15/2021: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Vehicle – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 4th Street

27 year old male