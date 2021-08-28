Islander Girls Golf Match Recap: Week of August 23

This past week, the Islander girls golf team faced its first full week of matches as well as the start of a new school year. On Monday, August 22, the varsity team squared off in a rematch against the Rancho Bernardo Broncos, which had claimed victory over the Islanders 198-220 last Thursday.

At the Islanders’ home course of Coronado Golf Course, the front nine played at 5680 yards from the gold tees. It yielded a rating of 36.4 and a slope of 123. This year, the majority of matches will be played on the front nine while just one or two will be on the back nine.

Sophomores Ines Izuzquiza and Bella Villarin were medalists of the match at one-over par 37. Ines carded an eagle on the par-five second hole after reaching the green in two and sinking the putt. The two girls continue to lead the varsity team with impressive scores amongst stiff competition against their non-league opponents.

Junior Mariella Avanni was next with a nine-over par 45 followed by sophomore Jasmine Lo with a 46. Freshman Malia Perry improved by five strokes from her previous round to card a 48. Natalia Avanni rounded out the girls with a score of 49.

Freshman Malia Perry chips onto the green on the par-three ninth hole of Coronado Golf Course. She would finish at five strokes better than her previous round.

Despite the Islanders’ defeat of 213-198, the team saw improvement from their previous match by seven strokes.

“We played well against a strong Rancho Bernardo team,” Coach Stuart Gordon shared. “Our performances were good, and our scores are improving.”

The following day, the Islanders had yet another match at their home course against Poway High School. This time, Ines would single-handedly lead the team as medalist with an impressive score of even-par 36, which established her personal record for nine holes in just her second year of the varsity team.

Bella endured a rough day with a triple on hole number four and a double on number eight to card a five-over par 41 for the round. Jasmine followed up with a 42, and twins Mariella and Natalia both shot a 46.

“Poway had to forfeit due to school complications and only having four players,” Coach Stuart commented.

The Islanders collectively shot a 211 and celebrated their first victory of the season.

The third nonleague match of the week was held at Coach Stuart’s home course, the Country Club of Rancho Bernardo. From the green tees, the front nine played at 2760 yards, held a slope of 124 and a course rating of 36.4 at a par of 35. One of the most important aspects of competitive golf is the ability to adjust to new conditions, courses, and environments. On that day, temperatures reached over 90 degrees, considerably warm for the girls who were used to the Coronado breezes.

Despite these challenges, the three sophomores lived up to their strong billing once again. Ines fired a score of three-over par 38, Bella a 39, and Jasmine a 40. Rounding up the scores were Mariella who shot a 46 and Natalia finishing with a 47.

“We shot a 210, which was our lowest score of the season so far. There were great performances again by Ines, Bella, and Jasmine,” described Coach Stuart.

For the second time in a row, the girls held on a victory over Poway 210-254. The team differential currently stands at 28.91, or just under six-over par per player. The Islanders’ record is also 2-2 with league matches beginning next week.

Next week, the Islanders are looking to square off against Olympian High School at Coronado Golf Course on Monday, August 30. Then, they will face La Jolla High School at the infamous Torrey Pines North Course on Tuesday, August 31. The last match of the week will be at Coronado Golf Course against Torrey Pines on Thursday, September 2.

The girls junior varsity team will have its first match against Scripps Ranch High School on Wednesday, September 1, at Colina Park Golf Course.

Find San Diego Section girls golf standings and match results here.

Find Coronado girls golf player information and match results here.