Coronado Crime Report (August 14 through August 20)

The information below is provided from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Petty Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Suspect shoplifted items. Total loss approximately $600.

Hit and Run on 4th Street and J Avenue

No injuries reported.

Identity Theft on Orange Avenue

Victim reported a scam. Total loss approximately $700.

Burglary Report at Cays Yacht Club on Caribe Cay North Boulevard

Victim reported storage unit broken into.

Stolen Vehicle Report at Loews Coronado Bay Resort on Coronado Bay Road

Victim reported truck stolen.

Grand Theft Report on Adella Lane

Victim reported package stolen.

Report of Identity Theft on A Avenue

Suspect opened account in victim’s name.

Traffic Accident on H Avenue and Olive Avenue

Major injury reported. Victim fell off back of golf cart.

Petty Theft Report at Hotel del Coronado on Orange Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Grand Theft Report on Port of Spain Road

Victim reported equipment stolen. Total loss approximately $10,000.

Petty Theft Report at La Princesa on Avenida Del Mundo

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Vandalism Report on F Avenue

Victim reported vehicle keyed.

Stolen Vehicle Report on C Avenue

Victim reported Jeep stolen.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

Minor injury reported. Vehicle and bicyclist involved.

Petty Theft Report on H Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Arrests:

8/14/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on Silver Strand Boulevard and Coronado Cay Road

38 year old male

8/14/2021: Willfully Inflicting Corporal Injury – Felony on 1100 block of 3rd Street

44 year old male

8/14/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on Ocean Drive and Ocean Court

25 year old male

8/15/2021: Possession of a Shopping Cart With Intent to Deprive Retailer of Possession – Misdemeanor on 1800 block of Strand Way

56 year old male

8/16/2021: Larceny and Grand Theft – Felony on 900 block of Orange Avenue

62 year old male

8/17/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1600 block of 3rd Street

41 year old male

8/18/2021: Theft of Vehicle and Attempt to Flee an Eluding Peace Officer – Felony on 3200 block of Tidelands Avenue, National City

24 year old male

8/18/2021: Larceny – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Ocean Boulevard

20 year old male