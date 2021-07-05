Monday, July 5, 2021
CommunityPeople

Local Artist Spotlight – Kimberly Usrey

By Coronado Arts

Our fifteenth featured artist in the Coronado Spring Banner Series is Kimberly Usrey. Her banner was located between 7th and Orange Avenue. Banners in this series were on display through June.

- Advertisement -

Kimberly’s love of art started when she first peered through the lens of a camera. Photography opened the doors to capturing people and places that she eventually put down on canvas with brush and paint.

Having traveled extensively to exotic locales, Kimberly feasted her eyes as well as her lens on ancient cities and foreign landscapes. Her paintings of people from many countries invite the viewer to travel with her.

- Advertisement -

Watercolors, acrylics, and multi-media are a few of the tools Kimberly uses to create her artworks. She enjoys painting the sea and the creatures that live beneath the surface. Dive into the ocean and swim with the octopus on her banner!

“I wish to thank all of my art teachers and others who have inspired me to love art, and to Coronado Arts that gave me an avenue to show art.”

Kimberly Usrey’s Coronado Arts profile:
coronadoarts.com/directories/kimberly-usrey/

Kimberly’s email: kim.usrey@gmail.com

Related:

2021 Celebrate Coronado Artists Banner Series on Orange Ave

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Coronado Artshttp://coronadoarts.com/

RELATED ARTICLES

People

Local Artist Spotlight – Susan Stone

Our fourteenth featured artist in the Coronado Spring Banner Series is Susan Stone. Her banner, Dawn Patrol, was located between 7th and Orange Avenue....
Read more
People

Local Artist Spotlight – Doug St. Denis

Our thirteenth featured artist in the Coronado Spring Banner Series is painter Doug St. Denis. Her banner was located between 4th and 5th Streets. Banners...
Read more
City of Coronado

Jim Lydon Announces Retirement, Interim Fire Chief Named

Jim Lydon, Coronado’s fire chief since September 2017, has announced his retirement effective July 2. An interim fire chief has been named.Lydon is retiring...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Local Artist Spotlight – Kellyn Sanderson

Our eleventh featured artist in the Coronado Spring Banner Series is artist Kellyn Sanderson. Her banner is located between 3rd Street and 4th Street....
Read more
People

Local Artist Spotlight – Trisha Ross

Our tenth featured artist in the Coronado Spring Banner Series is artist Trisha Ross. Her banner art, Three Tweets, is located between 2nd Street...
Read more
People

Local Artist Spotlight – Dixie McCarthy

Our ninth featured artist in the Coronado Spring Banner Series is painter Dixie McCarthy. Her banner is located at 3rd Street and Orange Ave....
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.