Local Artist Spotlight – Kimberly Usrey

Our fifteenth featured artist in the Coronado Spring Banner Series is Kimberly Usrey. Her banner was located between 7th and Orange Avenue. Banners in this series were on display through June.

Kimberly’s love of art started when she first peered through the lens of a camera. Photography opened the doors to capturing people and places that she eventually put down on canvas with brush and paint.

Having traveled extensively to exotic locales, Kimberly feasted her eyes as well as her lens on ancient cities and foreign landscapes. Her paintings of people from many countries invite the viewer to travel with her.

Watercolors, acrylics, and multi-media are a few of the tools Kimberly uses to create her artworks. She enjoys painting the sea and the creatures that live beneath the surface. Dive into the ocean and swim with the octopus on her banner!

“I wish to thank all of my art teachers and others who have inspired me to love art, and to Coronado Arts that gave me an avenue to show art.”

Kimberly Usrey’s Coronado Arts profile:

coronadoarts.com/directories/kimberly-usrey/

Kimberly’s email: kim.usrey@gmail.com

