‘The Knot’ Installed at Promenade Park Overlooking Glorietta Bay

A 250-pound bronze sculpture titled “The Knot” was installed on Wednesday, Sept. 7, in its permanent location at Promenade Park overlooking Glorietta Bay between City Hall and the Community Center. The Council accepted the gift, which was donated by The Wood Family Trust, in late 2021 based on a recommendation by the Cultural Arts Commission.

The Knot was designed and built by the late artist Jim Wood, a former Coronado resident and lieutenant commander in the Navy’s Civil Engineer Corps. The concrete on which the sculpture sits was structurally engineered. City crews oversaw the contractor’s work to install the piece.

The location was selected because Wood was stationed at nearby Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, where he realized his passion for welding pieces of steel and bronze. The Promenade Park location also is a popular site for couples who tie the knot and hold their receptions in the nearby Community Center. It is hoped that sculpture will become a symbolic backdrop for many a happy couple.

It is the newest addition to the more than 75 public art pieces in the City’s collection placed throughout Coronado. A public dedication is planned for 4 pm on Oct. 19 at the site, where a plaque commemorating the piece will be installed and the piece dedicated.

For more information, download the Coronado Public Art App on your smart phone or visit CoronadoARTS.com.

RELATED:





