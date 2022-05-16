Monday, May 16, 2022
CommunityCommunity News

Orange Avenue Banner Program Open to Local Nonprofits – Application Deadline June 17

1 min.
By Coronado Arts

Coronado’s Orange Avenue Banner Program is accepting applications for local nonprofit organizations seeking to display banners during either the September 15 through Thanksgiving series or the January through March series. Initiated by the City in 2016, the program is entirely funded through a Discover Coronado Community Enhancement Grant.

Banners are displayed on the Orange Avenue corridor from First Street to Avenida de las Arenas. Visit CoronadoARTS.com to download the Orange Avenue Banner Policy documents and an application to be considered for the open banner series under the Opportunities Menu on the website.

The Discover Coronado grant funds the costs of production and installation of 30 sets of banners. Applying organizations must apply and provide camera ready art for consideration. The program is administered by the Coronado Cultural Arts Commission.

A Banner Committee, comprised of volunteers from the Cultural Arts Commission, Coronado MainStreet, Coronado Chamber of Commerce and Discover Coronado review and recommend to the City Council all banner designs and updates to the program.

Application deadline for consideration for the program in the fiscal year 2022-23 is June 17, 2022. Contact the City of Coronado for a pdf or hardcopy. For additional information or guidance on submitting a competitive application, please contact Kelly Purvis, Sr. Management Analyst, Arts and Culture [email protected] or 619-522-2633.

 

 

 



Coronado Arts
Coronado Artshttp://coronadoarts.com/

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.