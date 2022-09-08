Thursday, September 8, 2022
CommunityCommunity NewsHistory

Celebrate the 235th Anniversary of the Signing of the U.S. Constitution

By Coronado Arts

 

Mark your calendars for a celebration of the 235th Anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution.

Two events are taking place. On Tuesday, September 13, Coronado City Councilmember and Coronado AP U.S. History teacher Casey Tanaka will give a talk on the Constitution – so if you missed it the first time in high school – you are in luck!

And then on Saturday, September 17 head to the Coronado Public Library at noon for a free patriotic concert outside on the lawn adjacent to the Winn Room. Bring your chairs/blankets and your patriotic attitude to celebrate this enduring document.

 

 

 

 



Coronado Arts
Coronado Artshttp://coronadoarts.com/

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.