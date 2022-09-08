Celebrate the 235th Anniversary of the Signing of the U.S. Constitution

Mark your calendars for a celebration of the 235th Anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution.

Two events are taking place. On Tuesday, September 13, Coronado City Councilmember and Coronado AP U.S. History teacher Casey Tanaka will give a talk on the Constitution – so if you missed it the first time in high school – you are in luck!

And then on Saturday, September 17 head to the Coronado Public Library at noon for a free patriotic concert outside on the lawn adjacent to the Winn Room. Bring your chairs/blankets and your patriotic attitude to celebrate this enduring document.





