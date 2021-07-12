Monday, July 12, 2021
Orange Avenue Banner Program Open to Local Nonprofits – Applications Due July 15

By Coronado Arts

Applications for the nonprofit series of banners for Coronado’s Orange Avenue Banner Program – displayed Sept. 15 through the Thanksgiving holiday — are available online now. The deadline is July 15.

The program, initiated in 2016 and funded through a Discover Coronado grant, displays banners on the Orange Avenue corridor from First Street to Avenida de las Arenas. Patriotic-themed banners along with new American and Coronado flags are flying now. The City Council reviews all designs before they are installed on the avenue. 

The purpose of the program is to accentuate the city’s main thoroughfare, welcome citizens and visitors to Coronado’s main street, and to celebrate Coronado traditions including holidays, events and activities. The City also wants to limit and regulate banners to maintain safe and effective travel through the City and avoid over-commercialization.

Goals of the program include adding color, excitement and a festive look to Orange Avenue, celebrating cultural and civic events and promoting Coronado traditions. The program is administered by the Coronado Cultural Arts Commission. A Banner Committee, comprised of volunteers from the Cultural Arts Commission, Coronado MainStreet and Discover Coronado review and recommend to the City Council all banner designs and updates to the program.

For more information on the banner program, contact Kelly Purvis/Senior Management Analyst at kpurvis@coronado.ca.us or 619-522-2633.

 

 

 

Coronado Artshttp://coronadoarts.com/

