2021 Celebrate Coronado Artists Banner Series on Orange Ave

Spring is here and Coronado is displaying 15 new art banner images on Orange Avenue from First Street to Avenida de las Arenas. The banners celebrating local artists will be up through the end of June.

- Advertisement -

The Cultural Arts Commission seeks to engage and support local artists through their various programs and this banner series highlights a variety of Coronado artists and styles. The banners are the fifth set in an annual series funded through the Discover Coronado Community Grant Program. The Banners on Orange Avenue program is coordinated by the Cultural Arts Commission.

The art banner submittals were juried by an independent panel of regional artists and this year a total of 98 images were submitted for consideration for the 15 open light poles. A total of 30 images representing 15 local artists are included in this year’s display.

- Advertisement -

To learn more about the artists and their banners from both 2020 and 2021 visit CoronadoARTS.com.

For more information on the Orange Avenue banner program contact Kelly Purvis – City of Coronado Senior Management Analyst/Arts and Culture.