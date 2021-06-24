Coronado Graduate Alysah Hickey to Compete in U.S. Olympic Trials

On June 24, 2021, Coronado’s own 2019 CHS graduate Alysah Hickey will be competing in the U.S. Olympic Trials in Women’s Long Jump. The events begin this evening at 5:45pm Pacific time.

Alysah will be competing against 24 other pro and collegiate athletes who qualified for the first round. Ages range from 20 to 34, making Alysah among the youngest athletes competing in the event. Each competitor has three jumps, and the top 12 will be moving on to the finals this Saturday, June 26, with three more jumps. The top three on Saturday will go on to represent the U.S. in Tokyo.

In addition to qualifying for the trials, Alysah was also recently recognized as the PAC-12’s Women’s Track & Field Freshman of the Year. Alysah is representing the U.S., the University of Oregon, and her hometown of Coronado! Let’s cheer her on this evening!

The events will be livestreamed through NBCSports.com.