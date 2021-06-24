Thursday, June 24, 2021
Sports

Coronado Graduate Alysah Hickey to Compete in U.S. Olympic Trials

By Managing Editor

Photo Courtesy of Alysah Hickey

On June 24, 2021, Coronado’s own 2019 CHS graduate Alysah Hickey will be competing in the U.S. Olympic Trials in Women’s Long Jump. The events begin this evening at 5:45pm Pacific time.

- Advertisement -

Alysah will be competing against 24 other pro and collegiate athletes who qualified for the first round. Ages range from 20 to 34, making Alysah among the youngest athletes competing in the event. Each competitor has three jumps, and the top 12 will be moving on to the finals this Saturday, June 26, with three more jumps. The top three on Saturday will go on to represent the U.S. in Tokyo.

In addition to qualifying for the trials, Alysah was also recently recognized as the PAC-12’s Women’s Track & Field Freshman of the Year. Alysah is representing the U.S., the University of Oregon, and her hometown of Coronado! Let’s cheer her on this evening!

- Advertisement -

Photo Courtesy of Alysah Hickey

The events will be livestreamed through NBCSports.com.

 

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

CUSD Board Unanimously Votes to Fire Head Basketball Coach

The Coronado School Board met on Tuesday, June 22 at 5pm to address the tortilla-throwing incident at the CIF championship basketball game on June...
Read more
Sports

Coronado Youth Softball 10U All Stars Qualify for State Championship

The Coronado Youth Softball 10U All Star girls softball team formed in early May after tryouts and they have been practicing as a team...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Resident Admits to Buying and Distributing Tortillas – Answers Questions

Luke Serna, a 40-year-old resident of Coronado, has lived on the island since he was six months old. He graduated from Coronado High School...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Letters to the Editor

Coronado Democrats Support Respect for Others

Submitted by Susan Marrinan, President, Coronado Democratic ClubOn June 19, 2021, the Coronado High School Basketball team won the CIF District Championship. Instead of celebrating, shaking hands...
Read more
Military

Legacy Launches First-of-its-Kind Partnership for Elite Military Special Operators

Partnership Reaffirms Commitment to Support Fertility Challenges Faced by Military Members Legacy (YC S’19), the premier digital fertility clinic for men, today announced a new...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

An Anti-Bullying Program that Encourages Bullying by Labeling Others’ Actions

Submitted by Brian FlickI appreciated the opportunity at the May 20th School Board meeting to share my concerns regarding the Anti-Defamation League’s No Place for...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.