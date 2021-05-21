Coronado Crime Report (May 8 through May 14)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Stolen Vehicle on Orange Avenue
Victim reported Ford Ranger taken.
Grand Theft on Adella Lane
Victim reported bicycle taken from rear of truck.
Petty Theft on 2nd Street
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Stolen Vehicle on Pine Street
Victim reported Ford truck taken from residence. Stolen Jeep found in its place.
Grand Theft on Orange Avenue
Victim reported two bicycles taken overnight. One bike had a dog trailer attached.
Vandalism on E Avenue
Graffiti found on fence.
Burglary on G Avenue
Victim reported kayak taken from garage.
Identity Theft on 2nd Street
Suspect took a $20,000 loan from a credit union in victim’s name.
Vandalism on Isabella Avenue
Spray paint found on sidewalk.
Grand Theft on Alameda Boulevard
Victim reported diamond bracelet and prescription drugs missing.
Arrests:
5/10/2021: Accident Report – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Orange Avenue
26 year old male
5/10/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 9th Street
40 year old male
5/11/2021: Malicious Mischief and Vandalism – Felony on 1000 block of Isabella Avenue
28 year old male
5/12/2021: Driving Without a License and Driving on the Wrong Side of the Street – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street
35 year old male
5/12/2021: Battery Against a Spouse – Misdemeanor on 400 block of H Avenue
47 year old male
5/14/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and False Personation – Felony on 900 block of 1st Street
18 year old female