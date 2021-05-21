Friday, May 21, 2021
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (May 8 through May 14)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Stolen Vehicle on Orange Avenue

- Advertisement -

Victim reported Ford Ranger taken.

Grand Theft on Adella Lane

- Advertisement -

Victim reported bicycle taken from rear of truck.

Petty Theft on 2nd Street

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Stolen Vehicle on Pine Street

Victim reported Ford truck taken from residence. Stolen Jeep found in its place.

Grand Theft on Orange Avenue

Victim reported two bicycles taken overnight. One bike had a dog trailer attached.

Vandalism on E Avenue

Graffiti found on fence.

Burglary on G Avenue

Victim reported kayak taken from garage.

Identity Theft on 2nd Street

Suspect took a $20,000 loan from a credit union in victim’s name.

Vandalism on Isabella Avenue

Spray paint found on sidewalk.

Grand Theft on Alameda Boulevard

Victim reported diamond bracelet and prescription drugs missing.

Arrests:

5/10/2021: Accident Report – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Orange Avenue

26 year old male

5/10/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 9th Street

40 year old male

5/11/2021: Malicious Mischief and Vandalism – Felony on 1000 block of Isabella Avenue

28 year old male

5/12/2021: Driving Without a License and Driving on the Wrong Side of the Street – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street

35 year old male

5/12/2021: Battery Against a Spouse – Misdemeanor on 400 block of H Avenue

47 year old male

5/14/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and False Personation – Felony on 900 block of 1st Street

18 year old female

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Coronado Crime Report (May 1 through May 7)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Burglary at Marriott on 2nd StreetVictim reported loss...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (April 24 through April 30)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Burglary at Coronado Public Library on Orange AvenueCanvas...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (April 17 through April 23)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Burglary at Star Park CircleVictim reported bicycle stolen...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Sports

Islander Golf Match Recap: Week of April 26

Girls GolfLast week, the girls golf team played their final two league matches of the season. On Monday, April 26, they squared off against...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (April 17 through April 23)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Burglary at Star Park CircleVictim reported bicycle stolen...
Read more
Sports

Islander Golf Match Recap: Week of April 19

Girls Golf Last week, the girls team competed against the Academy of Our Lady of Peace at Coronado Golf Course for their eighth league match...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.