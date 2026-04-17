CWC Membership Thrives & Upcoming Events

The Coronado Woman’s Club (CWC) is growing and has multiple spring events planned for the coming weeks.

“The membership of the Coronado Woman’s Club has grown to approximately 70 members, ranging in age from 29 to 103. CWC is a vibrant and welcoming community, bringing together women from all walks of life, and we are excited to have recently welcomed our first male member as well,” commented Ana Magdaleno, Membership Chair. “What makes our club especially unique is the connection across generations. We have mother-daughter members, sisters, and several U.S. Navy spouses who have found a true sense of community here. It has been incredibly special to see friendships form while sharing a commitment to giving back locally. With several upcoming social and fundraising events, it is an exciting time to get involved. We meet on the first Wednesday of each month, September through June,

at Stake Chophouse, and we warmly welcome new members,” she added.

CWC will host their next fundraiser, a Shredding and E-waste event on Saturday, April 25, from 10 am to 12 noon, at the US Bank parking lot on D Avenue, near 8th Street. A Garage Sale is scheduled for Saturday, May 2, and donations in advance are welcome. Proceeds from these events fuel the club’s philanthropic work, returning $25,000 annually to the local community.

“Since the club was founded in 1947, we have thrived, thanks to friendships. Members bring friends and when we are out in the community working at the Flower Show or hosting a Shred event, we meet locals and welcome them. Be sure and visit us at the Flower Show on April 18 and 19,” noted Pearl Szymanski, long-time member of some 50 years. “We also provide home-made meals for the women at Rachel’s House, ladies who are getting back on their feet at this facility run by Catholic Charities. I feel that our members who serve the meals appreciate the interaction with these women as much as they do,” she added. The next Rachel’s House dinner will take place on May 1.

Looking ahead, the next CWC meeting at Stake will be on Wednesday, May 6, 11:30 am. If you’d like more information, visit coronadowomansclub.org or reach out to Membership Chair Ana at 619-756-9583.





