Friday, April 17, 2026
Community News

CWC Membership Thrives & Upcoming Events

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

The Coronado Woman’s Club (CWC) is growing and has multiple spring events planned for the coming weeks.

“The membership of the Coronado Woman’s Club has grown to approximately 70 members, ranging in age from 29 to 103. CWC is a vibrant and welcoming community, bringing together women from all walks of life, and we are excited to have recently welcomed our first male member as well,” commented Ana Magdaleno, Membership Chair. “What makes our club especially unique is the connection across generations. We have mother-daughter members, sisters, and several U.S. Navy spouses who have found a true sense of community here. It has been incredibly special to see friendships form while sharing a commitment to giving back locally. With several upcoming social and fundraising events, it is an exciting time to get involved. We meet on the first Wednesday of each month, September through June,

at Stake Chophouse, and we warmly welcome new members,” she added.

Alison Gregory and Blake Robinson were welcomed to the Coronado Woman’s Club at a recent meeting. Couresy photo

CWC will host their next fundraiser, a Shredding and E-waste event on Saturday, April 25, from 10 am to 12 noon, at the US Bank parking lot on D Avenue, near 8th Street. A Garage Sale is scheduled for Saturday, May 2, and donations in advance are welcome. Proceeds from these events fuel the club’s philanthropic work, returning $25,000 annually to the local community.

“Since the club was founded in 1947, we have thrived, thanks to friendships. Members bring friends and when we are out in the community working at the Flower Show or hosting a Shred event, we meet locals and welcome them. Be sure and visit us at the Flower Show on April 18 and 19,” noted Pearl Szymanski, long-time member of some 50 years. “We also provide home-made meals for the women at Rachel’s House, ladies who are getting back on their feet at this facility run by Catholic Charities. I feel that our members who serve the meals appreciate the interaction with these women as much as they do,” she added. The next Rachel’s House dinner will take place on May 1.

Looking ahead, the next CWC meeting at Stake will be on Wednesday, May 6, 11:30 am. If you’d like more information, visit coronadowomansclub.org or reach out to Membership Chair Ana at 619-756-9583.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Soroptimist to host “Flourish” fundraiser with support & talent from Lamb’s Players

Community News

Woman pronounced dead after being found floating in the water near Coronado Yacht Club

Community News

Coronado students donate fresh fruit to local food pantry

Community News

Welcome to the Jungle: Coronado Flower Show takes over Spreckels Park

Community News

Sunset, Swayze, and the Time of Your Life: Coronado Island Film Festival presents Movie on the Beach: “Dirty Dancing”

Business

Find work that fits your life; Coronado Job Fair returns April 22

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Sunset, Swayze, and the Time of Your Life: Coronado Island Film Festival presents Movie on the Beach: “Dirty Dancing”

Community News

Shop for formal dresses and more at the Second Best Shop

Community News

The best of Coronado will be on display at the fifth Coronado Art & Wine Festival

Community News

Coronado’s 2026 Home Front Judging winners & walking tour

Community News

San Diego Writers Festival highlight reel (video)

Community News

Coronado Island Film Festival brings “Talladega Nights” to NASCAR Weekend

More Local News

Coronado local levels the playing field in media coverage for women’s sports

People

Welcome to the Jungle: Coronado Flower Show takes over Spreckels Park

Community News

A fix is coming for the Coronado Library’s leaky roof; solar options to be studied

City of Coronado

Set Serve Sip: Coach Dave’s journey from Mariner to Islander

People

Funny, endearing, and a little feisty: “The Drowsy Chaperone” is anything but sleepy

Stage

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Soroptimist to host “Flourish” fundraiser with support & talent from Lamb’s...