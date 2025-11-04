Tuesday, November 4, 2025
Crime

Coronado crime report: DUI, Burglary, Vandalism

Coronado Times Staff
The following information was provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Oct. 25 to 31.

Arrests:

Felony warrant
Oct. 25: A 55-year-old man was taken into custody on a felony warrant. Penalties vary depending on the original offense.

Felony warrant
Oct. 26: A 21-year-old man was taken into custody on a felony warrant. Penalties vary depending on the original offense.

Driving under the influence
Oct. 27: A 38-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, which carries a potential penalty of six months in jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or license suspension.

Driving under the influence
Oct. 28: A 25-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, which carries a potential penalty of six months in jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or license suspension.

Misdemeanor warrant
Oct. 30: A 25-year-old man was cited on a misdemeanor warrant. Penalties vary depending on the original offense.

Incidents reported:

Oct. 25

  • Petty theft: 1
  • Vandalism: 1
  • General disturbance: 2
  • Vehicle tampering: 1
  • Fire structure or vehicle: 1
  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
  • Welfare check: 2
  • Suspicious vehicle: 1

Oct. 26

  • Drunk in public: 1
  • Noise disturbance: 1
  • Welfare check: 1
  • Suspicious vehicle: 5
  • Petty theft: 2
  • Traffic accident, minor injury: 1
  • Driving under the influence: 1

Oct. 27

  • Suspicious vehicle: 1
  • Welfare check: 2
  • Identity theft: 1
  • Temporary restraining order violation: 1
  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 2
  • Reckless driving: 2
  • General disturbance: 1
  • Traffic accident, minor injury: 1
  • Noise disturbance: 1

Oct. 28

  • Driving under the influence: 1
  • Vandalism: 1
  • Battery: 1
  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
  • Petty theft: 1
  • General disturbance: 1
  • Hit and run, no injuries: 2
  • Suspicious vehicle: 1

Oct. 29

  • Welfare check: 5
  • Traffic accident, no injuries: 4
  • Burglary: 1
  • Petty theft: 2
  • Temporary restraining order violation: 1
  • General disturbance: 2
  • Traffic accident, minor injury: 1
  • Trespassing: 1
  • Noise disturbance: 1

Oct. 30

  • Suspicious vehicle: 1
  • Welfare check: 1
  • General disturbance: 1
  • Noise disturbance: 2
  • Driving under the influence: 1

Oct. 31

  • Reckless driving: 4
  • General disturbance: 4
  • Noise disturbance: 1
  • Drunk in public: 1
  • Suspicious vehicle: 2
  • Forgery/fraud: 1
  • Hit and run, no injuries: 1
  • Drunk in public: 1



