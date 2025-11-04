Coronado crime report: DUI, Burglary, Vandalism

The following information was provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Oct. 25 to 31.

Arrests:

Felony warrant

Oct. 25: A 55-year-old man was taken into custody on a felony warrant. Penalties vary depending on the original offense.

Felony warrant

Oct. 26: A 21-year-old man was taken into custody on a felony warrant. Penalties vary depending on the original offense.

Driving under the influence

Oct. 27: A 38-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, which carries a potential penalty of six months in jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or license suspension.

Driving under the influence

Oct. 28: A 25-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, which carries a potential penalty of six months in jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or license suspension.

Misdemeanor warrant

Oct. 30: A 25-year-old man was cited on a misdemeanor warrant. Penalties vary depending on the original offense.

Incidents reported:

Oct. 25

Petty theft: 1

Vandalism: 1

General disturbance: 2

Vehicle tampering: 1

Fire structure or vehicle: 1

Traffic accident, no injuries: 1

Welfare check: 2

Suspicious vehicle: 1

Oct. 26

Drunk in public: 1

Noise disturbance: 1

Welfare check: 1

Suspicious vehicle: 5

Petty theft: 2

Traffic accident, minor injury: 1

Driving under the influence: 1

Oct. 27

Suspicious vehicle: 1

Welfare check: 2

Identity theft: 1

Temporary restraining order violation: 1

Traffic accident, no injuries: 2

Reckless driving: 2

General disturbance: 1

Traffic accident, minor injury: 1

Noise disturbance: 1

Oct. 28

Driving under the influence: 1

Vandalism: 1

Battery: 1

Traffic accident, no injuries: 1

Petty theft: 1

General disturbance: 1

Hit and run, no injuries: 2

Suspicious vehicle: 1

Oct. 29

Welfare check: 5

Traffic accident, no injuries: 4

Burglary: 1

Petty theft: 2

Temporary restraining order violation: 1

General disturbance: 2

Traffic accident, minor injury: 1

Trespassing: 1

Noise disturbance: 1

Oct. 30

Suspicious vehicle: 1

Welfare check: 1

General disturbance: 1

Noise disturbance: 2

Driving under the influence: 1

Oct. 31

Reckless driving: 4

General disturbance: 4

Noise disturbance: 1

Drunk in public: 1

Suspicious vehicle: 2

Forgery/fraud: 1

Hit and run, no injuries: 1

Drunk in public: 1





