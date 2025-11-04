Coronado crime report: DUI, Burglary, Vandalism

The following information was provided by the Coronado Police Department and summarized for publication. This report covers Oct. 25 to 31.
Arrests:
Felony warrant
Oct. 25: A 55-year-old man was taken into custody on a felony warrant. Penalties vary depending on the original offense.
Felony warrant
Oct. 26: A 21-year-old man was taken into custody on a felony warrant. Penalties vary depending on the original offense.
Driving under the influence
Oct. 27: A 38-year-old man was cited on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, which carries a potential penalty of six months in jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or license suspension.
Driving under the influence
Oct. 28: A 25-year-old man was arrested on misdemeanor charges for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, which carries a potential penalty of six months in jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or license suspension.
Misdemeanor warrant
Oct. 30: A 25-year-old man was cited on a misdemeanor warrant. Penalties vary depending on the original offense.
Incidents reported:
Oct. 25
- Petty theft: 1
- Vandalism: 1
- General disturbance: 2
- Vehicle tampering: 1
- Fire structure or vehicle: 1
- Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
- Welfare check: 2
- Suspicious vehicle: 1
Oct. 26
- Drunk in public: 1
- Noise disturbance: 1
- Welfare check: 1
- Suspicious vehicle: 5
- Petty theft: 2
- Traffic accident, minor injury: 1
- Driving under the influence: 1
Oct. 27
- Suspicious vehicle: 1
- Welfare check: 2
- Identity theft: 1
- Temporary restraining order violation: 1
- Traffic accident, no injuries: 2
- Reckless driving: 2
- General disturbance: 1
- Traffic accident, minor injury: 1
- Noise disturbance: 1
Oct. 28
- Driving under the influence: 1
- Vandalism: 1
- Battery: 1
- Traffic accident, no injuries: 1
- Petty theft: 1
- General disturbance: 1
- Hit and run, no injuries: 2
- Suspicious vehicle: 1
Oct. 29
- Welfare check: 5
- Traffic accident, no injuries: 4
- Burglary: 1
- Petty theft: 2
- Temporary restraining order violation: 1
- General disturbance: 2
- Traffic accident, minor injury: 1
- Trespassing: 1
- Noise disturbance: 1
Oct. 30
- Suspicious vehicle: 1
- Welfare check: 1
- General disturbance: 1
- Noise disturbance: 2
- Driving under the influence: 1
Oct. 31
- Reckless driving: 4
- General disturbance: 4
- Noise disturbance: 1
- Drunk in public: 1
- Suspicious vehicle: 2
- Forgery/fraud: 1
- Hit and run, no injuries: 1
- Drunk in public: 1