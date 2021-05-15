Coronado Crime Report (May 1 through May 7)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Burglary at Marriott on 2nd Street
Victim reported loss of iPad, backpack, knife, and headphones.
Grand Theft on B Avenue
Victim reported catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.
Burglary at 1st Street and A Avenue
Victim reported wires and catalytic converter taken.
Vandalism at Silver Strand Elementary School on Leyte Road
Locks to baseball field found tampered with.
Grand Theft at Coronado High School on D Avenue
Suspect cut lock on bicycle.
Hit and Run on Alameda Boulevard and Marina Avenue
No injuries reported.
Arrests:
5/1/2021: Possession of Over the Legal Amount of Cannabis – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 1st Street
19 year old male
5/3/2021: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration and Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 8th Street
52 year old female
5/3/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 400 block of G Avenue
24 year old male
5/4/2021: Criminal Threat – Felony on 1200 block of 4th Street
35 year old male
5/4/2021: Grand Theft and Larceny – Felony on 500 block of C Avenue
46 year old female
5/4/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1800 block of Silver Strand Boulevard
30 year old male
5/6/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 2000 block of Mullinix Drive
36 year old male
5/7/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1100 block of 1st Street
30 year old male
5/7/2021: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Motorcycle – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of State Route 75
43 year old male
5/7/2021: Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Orange Avenue
25 year old male
5/7/2021: Underage Drinking and Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol – Infraction on 900 block of Ocean Boulevard
20 year old male