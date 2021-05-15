Coronado Crime Report (May 1 through May 7)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Burglary at Marriott on 2nd Street

Victim reported loss of iPad, backpack, knife, and headphones.

Grand Theft on B Avenue

Victim reported catalytic converter stolen from vehicle.

Burglary at 1st Street and A Avenue

Victim reported wires and catalytic converter taken.

Vandalism at Silver Strand Elementary School on Leyte Road

Locks to baseball field found tampered with.

Grand Theft at Coronado High School on D Avenue

Suspect cut lock on bicycle.

Hit and Run on Alameda Boulevard and Marina Avenue

No injuries reported.

Arrests:

5/1/2021: Possession of Over the Legal Amount of Cannabis – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 1st Street

19 year old male

5/3/2021: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration and Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1300 block of 8th Street

52 year old female

5/3/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 400 block of G Avenue

24 year old male

5/4/2021: Criminal Threat – Felony on 1200 block of 4th Street

35 year old male

5/4/2021: Grand Theft and Larceny – Felony on 500 block of C Avenue

46 year old female

5/4/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1800 block of Silver Strand Boulevard

30 year old male

5/6/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 2000 block of Mullinix Drive

36 year old male

5/7/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1100 block of 1st Street

30 year old male

5/7/2021: Driving While License Suspended and Lack of Evidence of Financial Responsibility of Motorcycle – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of State Route 75

43 year old male

5/7/2021: Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Orange Avenue

25 year old male

5/7/2021: Underage Drinking and Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol – Infraction on 900 block of Ocean Boulevard

20 year old male