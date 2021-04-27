Coronado Crime Report (April 17 through April 23)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Burglary at Star Park Circle
Victim reported bicycle stolen from garage.
Hit and Run on Orange Avenue and C Avenue
No injuries reported. Fire hydrant hit.
Vandalism on Orange Avenue
Bench found broken.
Petty Theft at Smart & Final on B Avenue
Victim reported phone stolen. Total loss approximately $800.
Grand Theft on E Avenue
Victim reported surfboards stolen overnight. Total loss approximately $1500.
Grand Theft on E Avenue
Victim reported stroller taken overnight. Total loss approximately $1500.
Report of Identity Theft at Naval Air Station North Island
Victim reported loan opened in name.
Hit and Run on 4th Street and C Avenue
Injury reported.
Burglary on Avenida Del Mundo
Victim reported unlocked bicycle taken from garage.
Petty Theft on 6th Street
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Vandalism at Hotel Del Coronado on Orange Avenue
Suspect spray painted on concrete.
Report of Identity Theft at El Camino on Avenida Del Mundo
Suspect wrote checks on victim’s account.
Burglary on D Avenue
Victim reported bicycle stolen from garage.
Arrests:
4/17/2021: Intentional and Knowing Violation of a Protective Order and Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1200 block of Rh Dana Place
39 year old male
4/17/2021: Petty Theft – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Marina Avenue
27 year old male
4/18/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 4th Street and A Avenue
35 year old female
4/19/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 600 block of Glorietta Boulevard
31 year old male
4/21/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 3rd Street and B Avenue
29 year old female
4/22/2021: Driving Without a License and Driving With a Modified Exhaust System – Misdemeanor on 600 block of D Avenue
20 year old male
4/23/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 100 block of B Avenue
20 year old female
4/23/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1st Street and D Avenue
30 year old male