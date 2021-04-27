Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (April 17 through April 23)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Burglary at Star Park Circle

Victim reported bicycle stolen from garage.

Hit and Run on Orange Avenue and C Avenue

No injuries reported. Fire hydrant hit.

Vandalism on Orange Avenue

Bench found broken.

Petty Theft at Smart & Final on B Avenue

Victim reported phone stolen. Total loss approximately $800.

Grand Theft on E Avenue

Victim reported surfboards stolen overnight. Total loss approximately $1500.

Grand Theft on E Avenue

Victim reported stroller taken overnight. Total loss approximately $1500.

Report of Identity Theft at Naval Air Station North Island

Victim reported loan opened in name.

Hit and Run on 4th Street and C Avenue

Injury reported.

Burglary on Avenida Del Mundo

Victim reported unlocked bicycle taken from garage.

Petty Theft on 6th Street

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Vandalism at Hotel Del Coronado on Orange Avenue

Suspect spray painted on concrete.

Report of Identity Theft at El Camino on Avenida Del Mundo

Suspect wrote checks on victim’s account.

Burglary on D Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen from garage.

Arrests:

4/17/2021: Intentional and Knowing Violation of a Protective Order and Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1200 block of Rh Dana Place

39 year old male

4/17/2021: Petty Theft – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Marina Avenue

27 year old male

4/18/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 4th Street and A Avenue

35 year old female

4/19/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 600 block of Glorietta Boulevard

31 year old male

4/21/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 3rd Street and B Avenue

29 year old female

4/22/2021: Driving Without a License and Driving With a Modified Exhaust System – Misdemeanor on 600 block of D Avenue

20 year old male

4/23/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 100 block of B Avenue

20 year old female

4/23/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1st Street and D Avenue

30 year old male

Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

