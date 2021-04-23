Coronado Crime Report (April 10 through April 16)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Forgery/Fraud Report on 2nd Street

- Advertisement -

Victim sent $60,000 to suspect, who claimed to be affiliated with the inspector general of the treasury department.

Hit and Run at Hotel Del Coronado on Orange Avenue

- Advertisement -

No injuries reported.

Petty Theft on 5th Street

Victim reported weed wacker taken from alley.

Vandalism Report at Spreckels Park Restrooms on Orange Avenue

Graffiti found on restroom door.

Vandalism Report on D Avenue

Victim reported rock thrown into back window of car.

Stolen Vehicle Report on 2nd Street

Victim reported vehicle stolen overnight.

Grand Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported two bicycles taken from gated garage. Total loss approximately $1200.

Arrests:

4/11/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of State Route 75

21 year old male

4/14/2021: Speeding – Misdemeanor

19 year old female

4/15/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 100 block of B Avenue

36 year old female