Friday, April 23, 2021
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (April 10 through April 16)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Forgery/Fraud Report on 2nd Street

Victim sent $60,000 to suspect, who claimed to be affiliated with the inspector general of the treasury department.

Hit and Run at Hotel Del Coronado on Orange Avenue

No injuries reported.

Petty Theft on 5th Street

Victim reported weed wacker taken from alley.

Vandalism Report at Spreckels Park Restrooms on Orange Avenue

Graffiti found on restroom door.

Vandalism Report on D Avenue

Victim reported rock thrown into back window of car.

Stolen Vehicle Report on 2nd Street

Victim reported vehicle stolen overnight.

Grand Theft Report on Orange Avenue

Victim reported two bicycles taken from gated garage. Total loss approximately $1200.

Arrests:

4/11/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of State Route 75

21 year old male

4/14/2021: Speeding – Misdemeanor

19 year old female

4/15/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 100 block of B Avenue

36 year old female

Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

