Coronado Crime Report (April 10 through April 16)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Forgery/Fraud Report on 2nd Street
Victim sent $60,000 to suspect, who claimed to be affiliated with the inspector general of the treasury department.
Hit and Run at Hotel Del Coronado on Orange Avenue
No injuries reported.
Petty Theft on 5th Street
Victim reported weed wacker taken from alley.
Vandalism Report at Spreckels Park Restrooms on Orange Avenue
Graffiti found on restroom door.
Vandalism Report on D Avenue
Victim reported rock thrown into back window of car.
Stolen Vehicle Report on 2nd Street
Victim reported vehicle stolen overnight.
Grand Theft Report on Orange Avenue
Victim reported two bicycles taken from gated garage. Total loss approximately $1200.
Arrests:
4/11/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of State Route 75
21 year old male
4/14/2021: Speeding – Misdemeanor
19 year old female
4/15/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 100 block of B Avenue
36 year old female