Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (February 13 through February 19)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Grand Theft at Glorietta Bay Marina on Strand Way

- Advertisement -

Victim reported bicycle stolen off of bike rack on vehicle.

Grand Theft on 9th Street

- Advertisement -

Victim reported custom rod iron fence art piece stolen.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Boulevard

- Advertisement -

Minor injury reported.

Vandalism on 1st Street

Victim reported broken windows to business.

Petty Theft on Tunapuna Lane

Victim reported packages taken off porch.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street

Unknown injury reported.

Vandalism on 1st Street

Tree found spray painted.

Burglary on Trinidad Bend

Victim reported bike theft from garage.

Vandalism at Marriott on 2nd Street

Victim reported tires slashed.

Grand Theft on 2nd Street

Victim reported loss of art and coins from unlocked car. Total loss was from $5,000 to $10,000.

Arrests:

2/14/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Burglarious or Larcenous Instruments – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of A Avenue

27 year old male

2/14/2021: Larceny – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of A Avenue

27 year old male

2/15/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 500 block of 8th Street

29 year old male

2/16/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 400 block of Glorietta Boulevard

39 year old male

2/16/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 900 block of Orange Avenue

29 year old male

2/19/2021: Abandonment and Neglect of Children – Felony on 1500 block of 1st Street

43 year old female

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Bella Villarin
Bella Villarin
Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015. She was born in Japan and after a short stay in Virginia, traveled extensively throughout Asia while living in Singapore and picking up another language. A freshman at Coronado High School, Bella can be found at the driving range or golf course when not in school, studying, writing, playing the guitar, or spending time with her family. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Coronado Crime Report (February 6 through February 12)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Petty Theft on G AvenueVictim reported unlocked bike...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (January 30 through February 5)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Petty Theft on Soledad PlaceVictim reported items, including...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (January 23 through January 29)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Abandoned Vehicle on Ocean BoulevardAbandoned vehicle found at...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Man Arrested for Alleged Role in U.S. Capitol Riot

Early Wednesday morning, multiple law enforcement officers and FBI agents descended on a house in Coronado initiating the arrest of 2005 CHS graduate Jeffrey...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (January 16 through January 22)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Vandalism at North Beach on Ocean BoulevardSuspect painted...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (January 9 through January 15)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Hit and Run on 8th Street and A...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Crime

Coronado Crime Report (January 9 through January 15)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Hit and Run on 8th Street and A...
Read more
Education

Back to the Future: CHS Students Provide Insights on Returning to Campus

With a new year comes a new semester and updated reopening plans for Coronado High School (CHS) students. Beginning February 1st, CHS plans to...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (January 2 through January 8)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Alameda BoulevardUnknown...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (December 26 through January 1)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Grand Theft on Ocean BoulevardVictim reported burglary to...
Read more
Community News

2020: A Look Back at this Unforgettable Year in Coronado

When 2020 began, many had clear visions of a bright new year. A new year, new decade, a good time for new positive habits...
Read more
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (December 19 through December 25)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication. Crimes Reported: Disturbance at Brigantine on Orange AvenueGeneral disturbance reported....
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.