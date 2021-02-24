Coronado Crime Report (February 13 through February 19)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Grand Theft at Glorietta Bay Marina on Strand Way

Victim reported bicycle stolen off of bike rack on vehicle.

Grand Theft on 9th Street

Victim reported custom rod iron fence art piece stolen.

Traffic Accident on Glorietta Boulevard

Minor injury reported.

Vandalism on 1st Street

Victim reported broken windows to business.

Petty Theft on Tunapuna Lane

Victim reported packages taken off porch.

Traffic Accident on 6th Street

Unknown injury reported.

Vandalism on 1st Street

Tree found spray painted.

Burglary on Trinidad Bend

Victim reported bike theft from garage.

Vandalism at Marriott on 2nd Street

Victim reported tires slashed.

Grand Theft on 2nd Street

Victim reported loss of art and coins from unlocked car. Total loss was from $5,000 to $10,000.

Arrests:

2/14/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Burglarious or Larcenous Instruments – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of A Avenue

27 year old male

2/14/2021: Larceny – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of A Avenue

27 year old male

2/15/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 500 block of 8th Street

29 year old male

2/16/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 400 block of Glorietta Boulevard

39 year old male

2/16/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 900 block of Orange Avenue

29 year old male

2/19/2021: Abandonment and Neglect of Children – Felony on 1500 block of 1st Street

43 year old female