Coronado Crime Report (February 13 through February 19)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Grand Theft at Glorietta Bay Marina on Strand Way
Victim reported bicycle stolen off of bike rack on vehicle.
Grand Theft on 9th Street
Victim reported custom rod iron fence art piece stolen.
Traffic Accident on Glorietta Boulevard
Minor injury reported.
Vandalism on 1st Street
Victim reported broken windows to business.
Petty Theft on Tunapuna Lane
Victim reported packages taken off porch.
Traffic Accident on 6th Street
Unknown injury reported.
Vandalism on 1st Street
Tree found spray painted.
Burglary on Trinidad Bend
Victim reported bike theft from garage.
Vandalism at Marriott on 2nd Street
Victim reported tires slashed.
Grand Theft on 2nd Street
Victim reported loss of art and coins from unlocked car. Total loss was from $5,000 to $10,000.
Arrests:
2/14/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Burglarious or Larcenous Instruments – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of A Avenue
27 year old male
2/14/2021: Larceny – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of A Avenue
27 year old male
2/15/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 500 block of 8th Street
29 year old male
2/16/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 400 block of Glorietta Boulevard
39 year old male
2/16/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 900 block of Orange Avenue
29 year old male
2/19/2021: Abandonment and Neglect of Children – Felony on 1500 block of 1st Street
43 year old female