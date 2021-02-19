Coronado Crime Report (February 6 through February 12)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Petty Theft on G Avenue

Victim reported unlocked bike with baby carrier stolen in front of garage.

Grand Theft on C Avenue

Victim reported jewelry missing.

Petty Theft at Bistro D’Asia on Orange Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Traffic Accident on Olive Avenue and Alameda Boulevard

Minor injury reported.

Vandalism at the Ferry Landing on 1st Street

Victim reported vandalism to golf cart glove compartment.

Stolen Vehicle at Glorietta Bay Park on Strand Way

Victim reported theft of trailer with jet skis.

Traffic Accident at Cays Entrance on Silver Strand Boulevard

Unknown injury reported.

Arrests:

2/6/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on Leyte Road

62 year old male

2/7/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 4000 block of State Route 75

23 year old male

2/8/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Pine Street

35 year old female

2/8/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Attempt to Elude a Pursuing Officer, and Write of Mandate – Felony on 6000 block of State Route 75

24 year old female

2/9/2021: Unlawful Lodging and Larceny – Misdemeanor on 1800 block of Strand Way

59 year old female

2/10/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 600 block of I Avenue

49 year old female

2/11/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Drugs – Misdemeanor on 200 block of Glorietta Boulevard

28 year old male

2/12/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 6th Street

24 year old male

2/12/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 100 block of A Avenue

45 year old male