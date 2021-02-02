Coronado Crime Report (January 23 through January 29)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Abandoned Vehicle on Ocean Boulevard

- Advertisement -

Abandoned vehicle found at beach.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

- Advertisement -

Unknown injury reported.

Stolen Vehicle on 1st Street

- Advertisement -

Victim reported vehicle stolen.

Vandalism on Aruba Bend

Windows found broken and plants stepped on.

Brandishing a Weapon on Leyte Road and Silver Strand Boulevard

Suspect pointed a gun at victim while sitting on bus.

Petty Theft at Hotel Del Coronado

Victim reported tools taken from construction site. Total loss approximately $300.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard and Tarawa Road

No injuries reported.

Vandalism on 1st Street and F Avenue

Victim reported tires slashed.

Arrests:

1/23/2021: Attempt to Flee a Pursuing Officer, Underage Drinking of Alcohol, and Sale or Receipt of Stolen Goods – Felony on 1100 block of Orange Avenue

18 year old female

1/23/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Orange Avenue

20 year old male

1/23/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 900 block of 7th Street

20 year old female

1/24/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Orange Avenue

27 year old male

1/24/2021: Assault and Battery – Misdemeanor on 4000 block of Coronado Bay Road

33 year old male

1/26/2021: Criminal Threat and Unlawful Use of a Firearm – Felony on 5000 block of State Route 75

25 year old male

1/26/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor at North Island Naval Air Station Main Gate

22 year old female

1/27/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue

42 year old male

1/27/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Palm Avenue

50 year old male

1/27/2021: Burglary, Attempt to Prevent an Officer From Performing Duties, and Offense Against Public Justice – Felony on Cays Court

22 year old male

1/28/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of Mullinex Drive

35 year old male

1/28/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of Mullinex Drive

31 year old female

1/28/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1100 block of Isabella Avenue

69 year old female

1/28/2021: Offense Against Public Justice and Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street

48 year old male

1/28/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 200 block of C Avenue

25 year old female

1/29/2021: Driving While License Suspended and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of Mullinex Drive

24 year old male

1/29/2021: False Display of a Disabled Person Placard – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 1st Street

21 year old female