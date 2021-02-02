Coronado Crime Report (January 23 through January 29)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Abandoned Vehicle on Ocean Boulevard
Abandoned vehicle found at beach.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue
Unknown injury reported.
Stolen Vehicle on 1st Street
Victim reported vehicle stolen.
Vandalism on Aruba Bend
Windows found broken and plants stepped on.
Brandishing a Weapon on Leyte Road and Silver Strand Boulevard
Suspect pointed a gun at victim while sitting on bus.
Petty Theft at Hotel Del Coronado
Victim reported tools taken from construction site. Total loss approximately $300.
Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard and Tarawa Road
No injuries reported.
Vandalism on 1st Street and F Avenue
Victim reported tires slashed.
Arrests:
1/23/2021: Attempt to Flee a Pursuing Officer, Underage Drinking of Alcohol, and Sale or Receipt of Stolen Goods – Felony on 1100 block of Orange Avenue
18 year old female
1/23/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Orange Avenue
20 year old male
1/23/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 900 block of 7th Street
20 year old female
1/24/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Orange Avenue
27 year old male
1/24/2021: Assault and Battery – Misdemeanor on 4000 block of Coronado Bay Road
33 year old male
1/26/2021: Criminal Threat and Unlawful Use of a Firearm – Felony on 5000 block of State Route 75
25 year old male
1/26/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor at North Island Naval Air Station Main Gate
22 year old female
1/27/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue
42 year old male
1/27/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Palm Avenue
50 year old male
1/27/2021: Burglary, Attempt to Prevent an Officer From Performing Duties, and Offense Against Public Justice – Felony on Cays Court
22 year old male
1/28/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of Mullinex Drive
35 year old male
1/28/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of Mullinex Drive
31 year old female
1/28/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1100 block of Isabella Avenue
69 year old female
1/28/2021: Offense Against Public Justice and Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street
48 year old male
1/28/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 200 block of C Avenue
25 year old female
1/29/2021: Driving While License Suspended and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of Mullinex Drive
24 year old male
1/29/2021: False Display of a Disabled Person Placard – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 1st Street
21 year old female
