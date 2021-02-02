Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Crime

Coronado Crime Report (January 23 through January 29)

By Bella Villarin

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Abandoned Vehicle on Ocean Boulevard

Abandoned vehicle found at beach.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue

Unknown injury reported.

Stolen Vehicle on 1st Street

Victim reported vehicle stolen.

Vandalism on Aruba Bend

Windows found broken and plants stepped on.

Brandishing a Weapon on Leyte Road and Silver Strand Boulevard

Suspect pointed a gun at victim while sitting on bus.

Petty Theft at Hotel Del Coronado

Victim reported tools taken from construction site. Total loss approximately $300.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard and Tarawa Road

No injuries reported.

Vandalism  on 1st Street and F Avenue

Victim reported tires slashed.

Arrests:

1/23/2021: Attempt to Flee a Pursuing Officer, Underage Drinking of Alcohol, and Sale or Receipt of Stolen Goods – Felony on 1100 block of Orange Avenue

18 year old female

1/23/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Orange Avenue

20 year old male

1/23/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 900 block of 7th Street

20 year old female

1/24/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Orange Avenue

27 year old male

1/24/2021: Assault and Battery – Misdemeanor on 4000 block of Coronado Bay Road

33 year old male

1/26/2021: Criminal Threat and Unlawful Use of a Firearm – Felony on 5000 block of State Route 75

25 year old male

1/26/2021: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor at North Island Naval Air Station Main Gate

22 year old female

1/27/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue

42 year old male

1/27/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 500 block of Palm Avenue

50 year old male

1/27/2021: Burglary, Attempt to Prevent an Officer From Performing Duties, and Offense Against Public Justice – Felony on Cays Court

22 year old male

1/28/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of Mullinex Drive

35 year old male

1/28/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of Mullinex Drive

31 year old female

1/28/2021: Outside Agency Warrant – Felony on 1100 block of Isabella Avenue

69 year old female

1/28/2021: Offense Against Public Justice and Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 1st Street

48 year old male

1/28/2021: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 200 block of C Avenue

25 year old female

1/29/2021: Driving While License Suspended and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of Mullinex Drive

24 year old male

1/29/2021: False Display of a Disabled Person Placard – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 1st Street

21 year old female

Bella is a proud military brat who has been a resident of Coronado since 2015.

