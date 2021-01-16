Coronado Crime Report (January 2 through January 8)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes Reported:
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Alameda Boulevard
Unknown injury reported.
Petty Theft on F Avenue
Vehicle burglary reported.
Stolen Vehicle on 1st Street
Vehicle last seen parked on 1st Street.
Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard
Minor injury reported.
Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard and Alameda Boulevard
Unknown injury reported.
Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 4th Street
Unknown injury reported.
Petty Theft at McP’s Irish Pub on Orange Avenue
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Petty Theft at Las Palmas on Avenida Del Mundo
Victim reported vehicle burglary and loss of cash, registration, and miscellaneous items.
Burglary on Adella Avenue
Victim reported vehicle burglary.
Petty Theft on Orange Avenue
Suspect shoplifted items.
Petty Theft at Vons on Orange Avenue
Suspect shoplifted alcohol.
Vandalism at Tidelands on Mullinex Drive
Victim reported dinghy damaged.
Arrests:
1/2/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street
23 year old female
1/2/2021: Assault and Battery – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Orange Avenue
37 year old female
1/2/2021: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Boulevard
53 year old male
1/2/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1400 block of Orange Avenue
24 year old male
1/4/2021: Driving Without a License and Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Flora Avenue
25 year old male
1/4/2021: Parole Violation – Felony on 800 block of Orange Avenue
27 year old male
1/4/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Flora Avenue
41 year old male
1/5/2021: Offense Against Public Justice and Assault and Battery – Felony on 1200 block of 1st Street
23 year old female
1/6/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Glorietta Boulevard
50 year old male
1/7/2021: Driving Without a License and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Orange Avenue
30 year old male
1/7/2021: Larceny – Misdemeanor on 400 block of McCain Boulevard
24 year old male
1/8/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 8th Street
48 year old male
1/8/2021: Carrying a Concealed Firearm – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street
18 year old male
1/8/2021: Outside Warrant – Felony on 1100 block of 4th Street
18 year old male
