Coronado Crime Report (January 2 through January 8)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes Reported:

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Alameda Boulevard

Unknown injury reported.

Petty Theft on F Avenue

Vehicle burglary reported.

Stolen Vehicle on 1st Street

Vehicle last seen parked on 1st Street.

Traffic Accident on Silver Strand Boulevard

Minor injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Ocean Boulevard and Alameda Boulevard

Unknown injury reported.

Traffic Accident on Orange Avenue and 4th Street

Unknown injury reported.

Petty Theft at McP’s Irish Pub on Orange Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Petty Theft at Las Palmas on Avenida Del Mundo

Victim reported vehicle burglary and loss of cash, registration, and miscellaneous items.

Burglary on Adella Avenue

Victim reported vehicle burglary.

Petty Theft on Orange Avenue

Suspect shoplifted items.

Petty Theft at Vons on Orange Avenue

Suspect shoplifted alcohol.

Vandalism at Tidelands on Mullinex Drive

Victim reported dinghy damaged.

Arrests:

1/2/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street

23 year old female

1/2/2021: Assault and Battery – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Orange Avenue

37 year old female

1/2/2021: Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Boulevard

53 year old male

1/2/2021: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1400 block of Orange Avenue

24 year old male

1/4/2021: Driving Without a License and Lack of Evidence of Vehicle Registration – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Flora Avenue

25 year old male

1/4/2021: Parole Violation – Felony on 800 block of Orange Avenue

27 year old male

1/4/2021: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of Flora Avenue

41 year old male

1/5/2021: Offense Against Public Justice and Assault and Battery – Felony on 1200 block of 1st Street

23 year old female

1/6/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of Glorietta Boulevard

50 year old male

1/7/2021: Driving Without a License and Speeding – Misdemeanor on 700 block of Orange Avenue

30 year old male

1/7/2021: Larceny – Misdemeanor on 400 block of McCain Boulevard

24 year old male

1/8/2021: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 8th Street

48 year old male

1/8/2021: Carrying a Concealed Firearm – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street

18 year old male

1/8/2021: Outside Warrant – Felony on 1100 block of 4th Street

18 year old male