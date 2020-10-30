Coronado Crime Report (October 17 through October 23)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.
Crimes:
Burglary Report at Bank of America
Front passenger window was found broken.
Stolen Vehicle Report on Coronado Avenue
Vehicle was last seen in driveway when victim reported it missing.
Petty Theft at Vons
Shoplifting was reported.
Vandalism Report at Star Park on Park Place
Electric box was vandalized.
Drunk in Public on Avenida Del Mundo
Public intoxication.
Petty Theft Report on Pomona Avenue
Catalytic converter was reported stolen.
Traffic Accident on 2nd Street and J Avenue
An unknown minor injury was reported.
Grand Theft Report on Palau Road
Victim reported items stolen from front of house overnight. Total loss is approximately $1800.
Petty Theft Report on Palau Road
Victim reported unlocked vehicle was burglarized. Total loss is unknown.
Petty Theft Report on Palau Road
Victim reported two unlocked vehicles were burglarized. Miscellaneous items were taken.
Prowler on Leyte Road
Suspect jumped a fence and attempted to open locked patio door.
Petty Theft Report on 10th Street and B Avenue
Reporting party claimed vehicle license plate was lost or stolen.
Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Orange Avenue
The door to a utility truck swung open, hit a vehicle, and took off the mirror. No injuries were reported.
Traffic Accident on 4th Street and G Avenue
No injuries were reported.
Petty Theft Report on E Avenue
Victim reported bicycle stolen.
Arrests:
10/17/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 2500 block of State Route 75
31 year old male
10/17/2020: Outside Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street
54 year old male
10/17/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1400 block of 4th Street
28 year old male
10/17/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1400 block of 4th Street
19 year old male
10/18/2020: Driving Without a License and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 200 block of G Avenue
26 year old male
10/18/2020: Driving Without a License, Inadequate Use of a Turning Signal, and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue
36 year old male
10/18/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 600 block of B Avenue
21 year old male
10/18/2020: Petty Theft – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue
42 year old female
10/18/2020: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Avenida Del Mundo
49 year old male
10/19/2020: Driving Without a License and Driving With Opened Cannabis – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue
21 year old female
10/19/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street
23 year old male
10/20/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza
28 year old female
10/20/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 4th Street
33 year old female
10/21/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1800 block of Strand Way
24 year old male
10/21/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 400 block of B Avenue
37 year old male
10/21/2020: Possession and Use of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1900 block of Strand Way
28 year old female
10/21/2020: Offense Against a Public Justice and Public Intoxication – Felony on 1200 block of RH Dana Place
39 year old female
10/22/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of State Route 75
47 year old male
10/22/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 700 block of D Avenue
77 year old male
10/22/2020: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Boulevard
18 year old male
10/22/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 900 block of 4th Street
19 year old female
10/22/2020: Lack of Evidence of Registration of Vehicle and Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street
21 year old male
10/22/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1400 block of 4th Street
31 year old male
10/23/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 10th Street
32 year old male
10/23/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 400 block of C Avenue
24 year old male
