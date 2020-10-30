Coronado Crime Report (October 17 through October 23)

The information below is provided weekly from the Coronado Police Department and then summarized for publication.

Crimes:

Burglary Report at Bank of America

Front passenger window was found broken.

Stolen Vehicle Report on Coronado Avenue

Vehicle was last seen in driveway when victim reported it missing.

Petty Theft at Vons

Shoplifting was reported.

Vandalism Report at Star Park on Park Place

Electric box was vandalized.

Drunk in Public on Avenida Del Mundo

Public intoxication.

Petty Theft Report on Pomona Avenue

Catalytic converter was reported stolen.

Traffic Accident on 2nd Street and J Avenue

An unknown minor injury was reported.

Grand Theft Report on Palau Road

Victim reported items stolen from front of house overnight. Total loss is approximately $1800.

Petty Theft Report on Palau Road

Victim reported unlocked vehicle was burglarized. Total loss is unknown.

Petty Theft Report on Palau Road

Victim reported two unlocked vehicles were burglarized. Miscellaneous items were taken.

Prowler on Leyte Road

Suspect jumped a fence and attempted to open locked patio door.

Petty Theft Report on 10th Street and B Avenue

Reporting party claimed vehicle license plate was lost or stolen.

Traffic Accident on 3rd Street and Orange Avenue

The door to a utility truck swung open, hit a vehicle, and took off the mirror. No injuries were reported.

Traffic Accident on 4th Street and G Avenue

No injuries were reported.

Petty Theft Report on E Avenue

Victim reported bicycle stolen.

Arrests:

10/17/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 2500 block of State Route 75

31 year old male

10/17/2020: Outside Warrant – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 1st Street

54 year old male

10/17/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1400 block of 4th Street

28 year old male

10/17/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1400 block of 4th Street

19 year old male

10/18/2020: Driving Without a License and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 200 block of G Avenue

26 year old male

10/18/2020: Driving Without a License, Inadequate Use of a Turning Signal, and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – Misdemeanor on 300 block of Orange Avenue

36 year old male

10/18/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 600 block of B Avenue

21 year old male

10/18/2020: Petty Theft – Misdemeanor on 600 block of Orange Avenue

42 year old female

10/18/2020: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Avenida Del Mundo

49 year old male

10/19/2020: Driving Without a License and Driving With Opened Cannabis – Misdemeanor on 800 block of Orange Avenue

21 year old female

10/19/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street

23 year old male

10/20/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Plaza

28 year old female

10/20/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 1200 block of 4th Street

33 year old female

10/21/2020: Possession of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1800 block of Strand Way

24 year old male

10/21/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 400 block of B Avenue

37 year old male

10/21/2020: Possession and Use of a Controlled Substance – Misdemeanor on 1900 block of Strand Way

28 year old female

10/21/2020: Offense Against a Public Justice and Public Intoxication – Felony on 1200 block of RH Dana Place

39 year old female

10/22/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 2000 block of State Route 75

47 year old male

10/22/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 700 block of D Avenue

77 year old male

10/22/2020: Public Intoxication – Misdemeanor on 1700 block of Glorietta Boulevard

18 year old male

10/22/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 900 block of 4th Street

19 year old female

10/22/2020: Lack of Evidence of Registration of Vehicle and Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1100 block of 4th Street

21 year old male

10/22/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1400 block of 4th Street

31 year old male

10/23/2020: Driving Without a License – Misdemeanor on 1000 block of 10th Street

32 year old male

10/23/2020: Driving While License Suspended – Misdemeanor on 400 block of C Avenue

24 year old male