MOAA Presents Award to Kathy Prout

Ms. Kathy Prout has been awarded the Military Officers Association of America Award for Outstanding Service by Lt Gen Dana Atkins, USAF (ret), President of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA). Kathy received the award in a front yard presentation by Marvin Heinze, the President of the local chapter of MOAA. Family and the board of directors of the Silver Strand Chapter of MOAA were on hand.

Ms. Prout was commended for her service as the Surviving Spouse Liaison for the Silver Strand Chapter and her high level of involvement in helping surviving spouses across the nation. Having finally achieved Congressional action in her long time quest helping MOAA lead the repeal of the offset between Survivors Benefit Plan and Dependency and Indemnity Compensation (known as the “widows tax”), Kathy has keep up her advocacy for military surviving spouses by helping individual spouses, advocating for other military related legislation and assisting the Washington DC MOAA Communications team in reinvigorating the Surviving Spouses and Family Facebook page. After losing her husband, Rear Admiral Jay Prout, USN in an active duty aircraft accident, Kathy has been a leader among our Gold Star spouses, helping ensure our nation does not overlook the needs of those who have lost their spouse in service to the nation.

The Military Officers Association of America is a tax exempt veterans organization which advocates for military personnel matters and legislation affecting the career force, the retired community, and veterans from all seven uniformed services. Founded in 1929 as The Retired Officers Association, it changed its name in 2003 to the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA). Through an act of Congress in 2009, MOAA was granted a federal charter. Today, MOAA is the country’s largest military officers’ association with a membership of more than 350,000. The Silver Strand Chapter is an affiliated Chapter serving Imperial Beach and Coronado (MOAASilverStrand@gmail.com).

Thanks to MOAA for this video of the presentation: