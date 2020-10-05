The 92118 Hero Award to Jack and Grace Elardo (video)

The 92118 Hero Award this week goes to Jack and Grace Elardo for their pop-up stands and yard signs business that has raised more than $13,000 for the Coronado Schools Foundation. All of the proceeds from their devoted and creative work goes to supporting our schools. Their goal is to hit $15,000 by year’s end, and with Halloween around the corner they are offering great yard decorations.

Visual Storyteller Brad Willis shared this profile of two amazing kids:

