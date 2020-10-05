Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Monday, October 5, 2020

The 92118 Hero Award to Jack and Grace Elardo (video)

By Brad Willis

The 92118 Hero Award this week goes to Jack and Grace Elardo for their pop-up stands and yard signs business that has raised more than $13,000 for the Coronado Schools Foundation. All of the proceeds from their devoted and creative work goes to supporting our schools. Their goal is to hit $15,000 by year’s end, and with Halloween around the corner they are offering great yard decorations.

Visual Storyteller Brad Willis shared this profile of two amazing kids:

Related:

Jack and Grace Creatively Raise Funds for CSF During Pandemic

Brad Willis
Brad Willis
Brad Willis is an author and retired network news foreign correspondent who has worked in Afghanistan, Iraq, Africa, Latin America and Asia. He has received national and international awards for compassionate journalism and for his war coverage. Brad is longtime Coronado resident who also Commissioner of Public Art for the City of Coronado. Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

