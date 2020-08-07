Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Friday, August 7, 2020

Jack and Grace Creatively Raise Funds for CSF During Pandemic

By Alyssa K. Burns

Jack and Grace set up their Pop Up Yard Cards while socially distant

Coronado kids Jack and Grace Elardo began their business Jack and Grace’s Pop-Up Stand four years ago when they were in 3rd and 4th grade. Their Pop Up business to raise money for Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) has adapted over time as has the CSF programs they are invested in. At Village Elementary, they were passionate about the performing arts and technology programs. Now both at Coronado Middle School, Jack is involved in the KCMS journalist program and Grace enjoys yearbook.

In the past four years, the siblings have found creative ways embrace philanthropy including: pop up concession stands, food drive for Feeding San Diego, “Help Yourself” stand that included toilet paper, paper towels, and disinfecting wipes at the beginning of the pandemic, holiday merchandise at the Artisans’ Alley Craft Show, and so on.

At the end of 2019, Jack and Grace had held seven Pop-Up Stands throughout the year, bringing in $4,983.22 in profits – all donated to the Coronado Schools Foundation. This resulted in 13 different Pop-Up Stands and $10,005.34 to the Coronado Schools Foundation since January 1, 2017.

Jack and Grace at Coronado’s Got Talent

At the beginning of the year, Jack and Grace shared their 2020 goals which included events they planned on attending. The only activity on their goal list that they were able to complete was Coronado’s Talent in February.

Jack shares, “At the CSF fundraiser in Feb. or March we said we would try to raise $5,000 in 2020 for CSF. That was before the pandemic and we thought we would be able to do some things that we can’t do because of the pandemic. It’s been tough finding ways to have a business in the pandemic since March 15 but we’ve done grocery shopping for one of our neighbors (and he tipped us), Grace sold a bike she outgrew and then we came up with the idea for the Yard Card business which we can do without any face to face contact and that is starting to get busier. We got that idea when we visited our grandparents in June in Milwaukee and we saw the yard cards all over Milwaukee – we thought that was a good idea and it was safe.”

Welcome Home Pop Up

The duo has already completed seven yard sign pop ups, with three more scheduled. Most of their requests are for “Happy Birthday” and “Welcome Home.” Jack shares that one of his favorite jobs was for a seven year old’s birthday. “We went over at 8pm to set up and it was super fun because we knew she would feel good in the morning when she saw it.” In addition to every day signs, they are preparing for the holidays with Halloween signs and a play on Back to School signs. Jack and Grace have other socially distanced pop ups they are planning so stay tuned so see what these creative minds come up with next!

Happy Birthday Pop Up

To rent a “yard card” the cost is $40 ($30 for active duty military or veterans); to buy a “yard card” and keep forever, the cost is $80 ($70 for active duty military or veterans). If you would like to rent or buy a “yard card,” text Jack and Grace at 602-757-7121. You can also reach them on Facebook.

4th of July Pop Up

Related story:

Village Elementary Students Raise Funds For Our Schools

 

Avatar
Alyssa K. Burns
Alyssa is a graduate of Coronado High School and was in the founding broadcast journalism class at CHS. She earned her BA in Communication from CSU East Bay and completed her MBA from CSU San Marcos. Her passion for writing and interest in the behind the scenes of business, leads her to write frequently about Coronado businesses. You can find Alyssa walking around the ferry landing with her husband and shih-tzu terrier or enjoying a cup of coffee at one of Coronado's favorite cafes.Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

