Sweat Circuit Imperial Beach Sells Out Opening Day

5 min.
Alyssa K. Burns
Back faster, stronger, and sweatier than ever, Sweat Circuit knocks it out of the park again by selling out their first class at the new Sweat Circuit Imperial Beach on January 20, 2024. As its fifth location, and fourth in San Diego, Liz and Nick Merrill have solidified themselves as fitness and local experts. By authentically creating a community within each location, they find continued success in changing lives, one sweat at a time.

Liz and Nick, owners of Sweat Circuit. Photo: Sweat Circuit website

For those new to Sweat Circuit’s origin story, Nick and Liz Merrill opened Sweat Circuit (formerly known as Sweat Equity) in April 2018. Their flagship location is based in Bellevue, Washington. Back in 2018, the article highlighted that Nick and Liz “invested months and months getting to know their neighbors. They’ve been offering daily free workouts at Spreckels Park and getting involved in the community and have finally achieved their goal. They pre-sold memberships and have loyal fans who showed up to celebrate for their first classes.” In August 2021, Sweat Circuit expanded to greater San Diego with two new locationsSweat Circuit Del Mar and Sweat Circuit Otay Ranch. It is this deep dive into the community that makes Sweat Circuit stand out, and what they aim to replicate in opening every new location.

Opening up Sweat Circuit Imperial Beach

Liz shares, “for four years Nick and I went back and forth, back and forth on IB. Then we got the vision of doing Otay Ranch in the south end and going up a bit north to Del Mar. Then, trying to fill in every 10-15 miles in between. IB really fit right in between Otay Ranch and Coronado.”

Imperial Beach is an unsurprising option for the newest location, the demographic and community-centric town resembles Coronado in many ways. Liz shares that Coronado’s Sweat Circuit has clients from IB who currently drive up to Coronado for their workout. She laughs, “they’ve been pestering us and then the perfect space came up!”

Liz explains, “even though we don’t live in IB, we’re down there all the time. I really love the community itself. It’s young and active, it’s a lot of great energy! There are young families everywhere and it’s just a really great vibe.”

While their franchised locations include Bellavue, Washington, Otay Ranch, and Del Mar, the Imperial Beach and Coronado locations are run owner-operator by the couple.

Sweat Circuit Imperial Beach Trainers

Sweat Circuit IB Trainers: Mia, Anthony & Micki. Photo: Sweat Circuit Imperial Beach Instagram

Liz gushes about the trainers at Sweat Circuit Imperial Beach. “They all have the biggest heart, and they are the best team ever! We have a really good squad.” Leading the team is owner and trainer, Nick Merrill, who will be coaching on Mondays.

Many Sweat Circuit members will recognize Anthony who has spent many years coaching at the Coronado location. He shares his excitement about Sweat Circuit Imperial Beach. “This new location is probably my favorite location in terms of aesthetics and amenities! I’ve trained a lot of people from IB and I know that the community definitely wanted a gym like Sweat Circuit in their area. After only the first two grand opening classes you could feel the vibe and passion in the community, so I’m super excited to be part of that energy and to set a new fitness standard in IB by having fun, building community, and changing lives!”

Newer Trainers to Watch!

Micki is the wife of a Navy SEAL and kicked off the community engagement with outside workouts a few weeks prior to opening. She has also been a trainer at the Coronado location for a few months, inspiring others with her heavy lifting and healthy living.

Mia is an IB local and also the wife of a Navy SEAL. She specializes in Corrective Exercise, leads group coaching, and she takes on personal training clients. Mia helps clients optimize their movement quality, reducing injuries and maximizing performance. You can also find Mia behind the scenes of Sweat Circuit Imperial Beach Instagram, give it a follow!

Rounding out their team are Ari and Luis. Ari spends most her time training at Sweat Circuit Otay Ranch. She will leads the IB classes on Friday mornings and Saturdays. Luis will also be a morning face you can look forward to seeing a couple days a week as well.

Sweat Circuit IB Sells Out Their Opening Class

Sweat Circuit Imperial Beach First Class, January 20, 2024.
Phot: Sweat Circuit Imperial Beach Instagram

Liz is grateful to the Imperial Beach community for showing up to make opening day a success. Her genuineness shines through, “we’re so happy to be here and be a part of their community. It is such a warm welcome, really. We’re really excited. We love their community, and we want to be a part of it as much as possible.”

Sweat Circuit has made a philanthropic splash in Coronado. Just last year, Liz co-created Coronado’s first Race The Rock that benefits Coronado Schools FoundationIslander Sports Foundation, and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater San Diego. Liz looks forward to pouring into the Imperial Beach community as well. “We want to give back in any way we can, just really dig into the community. We want to be a part of things, be a part of events, and support the community.”

Become a Member

For a limited time, Sweat Circuit Imperial Beach is offering a Founding Membership.

  • First two months of unlimited classes for $69.00 per month.
  • Month three and beyond, members can take advance of a LIFETIME discount of $20 per month on the current unlimited membership price $139/mo ($159/mo regular price).
  • FREE MyZone heart rate monitor
  • 1 guest pass per month.

Sweat Circuit clients are welcome to use any of the locations through their membership plan. There is also the option to pay a drop in price at every location.

Coaches Mia and Micki leading an outdoor workout. Photo: Sweat Circuit Imperial Beach Instagram

About Sweat Circuit:

Our mission is to change lives one sweat at a time.

Our desire is to welcome people of any and all fitness levels to our gyms every single day.

Our dream is to team with other fitness professionals who are committed to spreading the change offered by a sweat session.

We believe, and science confirms, that when a person moves their body daily, they show up in the world in a far more productive way. The domino effect of feeling better begins with you!

Show up, Sweat, Win.

Sweat Circuit • 1007 Isabella Ave, Coronado • 888 Palm Ave, Imperial Beach
Sweat Circuit Website • Instagram



Alyssa is a graduate of Coronado High School and was in the founding broadcast journalism class at CHS. She earned her BA in Communication from CSU East Bay and completed her MBA from CSU San Marcos. Her passion for writing and interest in the behind the scenes of business, leads her to write frequently about Coronado businesses. You can find Alyssa walking around the ferry landing with her husband and shih-tzu terrier or enjoying a cup of coffee at one of Coronado's favorite cafes.Have a story for The Coronado Times to cover? Send news tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

